‘The Craft’ Remake Finds Director in Zoe-Lister Jones

“Life in Pieces” star Zoe Lister-Jones will write and direct Sony Pictures’ remake of “The Craft” for Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment.

Doug Wick, the producer of the original “The Craft,” will return in the same capacity along with partner Lucy Fisher through their Red Wagon banner. Jason Blum is also producing and his Blumhouse is co-financing. Fisher was vice chair of Columbia during the first movie.

Robin Tunney starred in the original, portraying a new arrival at a high school who’s sought out by three students, played by Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True. The trio had been dabbling in witchcraft, and Tunney’s arrival enables all four to become adept at magic, but the new coven disintegrates when Balk’s character misuses her new power.

Sony’s been attempting to remake “The Craft” since 2015 when Leigh Janiak was hired to direct. Andrew Fleming directed the original film.

Lister-Jones wrote, executive produced, and starred in the Fox Searchlight feature “Lola Versus.” She also co-wrote, produced, and starred in the indie comedy “Breaking Upwards” and wrote and directed the independent feature “Band Aid.” Lister-Jones’ comedy pilot “Woman Up” was recently greenlit at ABC and she’s set to direct and executive produce via her Ms. Lister Films. She’s in her fourth season of the CBS sitcom “Life in Pieces.”

Lister-Jones is represented by WME, Mosaic, and Jackoway Tyerman. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.