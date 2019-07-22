‘The Burnt Orange Heresy,’ With Mick Jagger and Donald Sutherland, to Close Venice

“The Burnt Orange Heresy,” starring Mick Jagger as a reclusive art dealer alongside Elizabeth Debicki (“Widows”), Claes Bang (“The Square”) and Donald Sutherland, has been selected as the Venice Film Festival closer.

The English-language art heist movie marks Italian director Giuseppe Capotondi’s first time back at Venice since 2009, when his debut feature film, the taut thriller “The Double Hour,” made a splash on the Lido. That film won its star, Kseniya Rappoport, the best actress prize.

Described as a contemporary “erotic neo-noir thriller” in the festival’s synopsis, “The Burnt Orange Heresy” sees charismatic art critic James Figueras (Bang) hook up with provocative and alluring fellow American Berenice Hollis (Debicki). “He’s a classic anti-hero in the making with a charm that masks his ambition, whilst she’s an innocent touring Europe, enjoying the freedom of being whoever she wishes,” the festival said.

The lovers travel to the lavish and opulent Lake Como estate of powerful art collector Cassidy (Jagger). Their host reveals that he is the patron of Jerome Debney (Sutherland), the reclusive “J.D. Salinger of the art world,” and has a simple request: for James to steal a Debney masterpiece from the artist’s studio, whatever the cost.

Produced by David Zander of MJZ, William Horberg of Wonderful Films and David Lancaster of Rumble Films, “The Burnt Orange Heresy” will world premiere on the Lido in competition on Sept. 7.

The screenplay is by Scott B. Smith, from the novel of the same title by Charles Willeford.

HanWay has international sales outside the U.S., where UTA/CAA are handling.

The 76th edition of Venice will run Aug. 28-Sept. 7.

The full lineup will be announced on Thursday.