‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’ With Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland Sells Worldwide

HanWay Films has closed out worldwide sales on “The Burnt Orange Heresy,” the art-heist film that screened in Venice and Toronto. The movie stars Mick Jagger, Claes Bang, and Donald Sutherland. It closed the Venice Film Festival.

In addition to North America, where Giuseppe Capotondi’s film will open in spring 2020, SPC has acquired rights in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Latin America, South Africa, and Thailand.

“The Burnt Orange Heresy” is based on the screenplay written by Academy Award nominee Scott B. Smith (“A Simple Plan”), which has been adapted from Charles Willeford’s cult novel “Miami Blues.” Set in present-day Italy, it follows art critic James Figueras (Bang) who has fallen from grace. Wealthy art dealer Joseph Cassidy (Jagger) summons James to his villa on Lake Como and asks him to steal a painting from the reclusive artist Jerome Debney (Sutherland).

HanWay has also closed deals including with Filmax (Spain), Cineart (Benelux), Scanbox (Scandinavia), Odeon (Greece), NOS Lusomundo (Portugal), BIR (Turkey), Best Film (Poland), Lev (Israel), Selim Ramia (Middle East), E Stars (China), Hakuhodo Dy Music & Pictures Inc. (Japan), Shaw (Singapore), Catchplay (Taiwan), and Pictureworks (India/Pakistan).

Fox has snagged pay-TV rights for Southeast Asia.