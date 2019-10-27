×

‘The Building’ Filmmakers Ask Questions With Film About Soviet-Era ‘Palace’

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ji.hlava Film Festival

A characteristic of many documentaries at Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Film Festival, says festival director Marek Hovorka, is that they don’t necessarily provide answers but provoke questions.

That’s certainly true of “The Building,” a poetic, lyrical and stunningly shot biopic of a vast, communist era building in Ukraine. “The Building” is one of nine films in the First Lights competition devoted to first features from new filmmakers.

Constructed in the 1920s, the Derzhprom Palace in Kharkov was, at the time, the largest building in Europe, designed to house Ukraine’s state industry bodies and to act as a symbol for a modern, communist era. Part affectionate portrait of an avant-garde building and part gentle critique of an ageing edifice that is struggling to adapt to life nearly 100 years on, the documentary presents the building and some of its inhabitants in all their fascinating complexity.

The German-Ukrainian film is directed by Matilda Mester and Tatjana Kononenko, with photography by Mester and Bruno Derksen.

Kononenko says the idea was “not to make a film with one point of view, but always to be a bit in-between – to make the questions, but not to give the answers.”

It would, after all, have been easy for the film to use the building as the basis for a cautionary tale about communism, contrasting energetic Soviet-era propaganda films with the reality of the building today. It would also have been easy to make it as a traditional historical documentary, says Mester, “the authoritarian way where you explain from above and you have a perspective saying that we understand everything and now we tell you how it is.”

Instead, “The Building” is more of a collage, where archive overlaps with contemporary footage, shot on digital cameras and 16mm film – a technique which makes the viewer feel like they are swimming effortlessly between past and present.

“The Building” is one of several world premieres in the First Lights competition section.

Other world premieres include “Dopamine,” from South American director Natalia Imery Almario, a portrait of the filmmaker’s family as it falls into crisis when her father is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, at the same time as she is coming out to her parents. Hovorka describes it as a personal family film with many different layers. “It’s about the life of one family, but goes deeper and deeper so that it really reflects the issues in our societies.”

Another world premiere is “Frem,” which Hovorka bills as “a requiem for homo sapiens.” A Czech and Slovakian co-production by Viera Čákanyová, it is shot in Antarctica and questions what the planet would look like after a catastrophe, devoid of humanity.

Meanwhile, international premieres include “In My Skin,” directed by Anna-Sophia Richard, which focuses on domestic violence. Hovorka calls it a smartly shot film that deals with a tough issue with sensitivity and seriousness.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • 'The Building' Filmmakers Ask Questions With

    'The Building' Filmmakers Ask Questions With Film About Soviet-Era 'Palace'

    A characteristic of many documentaries at Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Film Festival, says festival director Marek Hovorka, is that they don’t necessarily provide answers but provoke questions. That’s certainly true of “The Building,” a poetic, lyrical and stunningly shot biopic of a vast, communist era building in Ukraine. “The Building” is one of nine films in [...]

  • 'Caught in the Net' Directors on

    'Caught in the Net' Directors on How They Trapped Sexual Predators

    “We want you to act as 12-year-olds.” This was the bizarre, admittedly creepy direction Vit Klusak gave to a gaggle of 19-year-old actresses who turned up for a casting call on his newest docu project, “Caught in the Net.” The film, co-directed with Barbora Chalupova, has not yet opened in the Czech Republic but has [...]

  • Emerging Producers Present Documentaries at Ji.hlava

    Emerging Producers Present Their Documentaries at Ji.hlava Film Festival

    The Emerging Producers section at the Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Film Festival has a growing reputation for its ability to spot the producing talent of the future. Producers to have passed through its ranks include Bianca Oana, the Romanian producer of 2018 Berlinale Golden Bear winner “Touch Me Not,” as well as its Czech co-producer Radovan [...]

  • Maleficent Joker

    'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,' 'Joker' Battling for Box Office Crown

    The Clown Prince of Crime and the Mistress of Evil will duke it out at the box office for the No. 1 spot this weekend, with “Joker” estimated to take in about $19 million in its fourth weekend while “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is projected to earn about $18.3 million in its second frame. “Maleficent: [...]

  • Actress and activist Jane Fonda is

    Jane Fonda Accepts BAFTA Award While Being Arrested (Video)

    Jane Fonda may have just given the greatest acceptance speech of all time. Fonda was set to accept the Stanley Kubrick award for excellence in film during BAFTA LA’s annual celebration on Friday night at the Beverly Hilton, but since the actor had been arrested earlier in the day while protesting for climate change awareness [...]

  • Helena Třeštíková on the Making of

    Helena Trestikova on the Making of Her Milos Forman Documentary

    Czech documentarian Helena Třeštíková has won accolades worldwide for her decades-long chronicles of ordinary subjects struggling through life as seen in “Rene” and “Mallory.” With her portrait of Miloš Forman’s life, work and philosophy, “Forman vs. Forman,” she takes on a different kind of target, working to find new insights from archival materials. Working with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad