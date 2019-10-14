×
Zoe Kravitz to Play Catwoman in ‘The Batman’

“Big Little Lies” star Zoe Kravitz has been tapped to play Catwoman, the antiheroine and sometime love interest of the Caped Crusader, in Matt Reeves’ upcoming “The Batman.”

Kravitz will star opposite Robert Pattinson as Batman.

Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is expected to start this summer. No official start date has been set, although insiders tell Variety that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020. “The Batman” is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

Reeves, the filmmaker behind the last two “Planet of the Apes” sequels, took over “Batman” directing duties from Ben Affleck in January 2017. Affleck departed his role as Batman following “Justice League,” allowing Reeves to pick his own Bruce Wayne. Reeves’ “Planet of the Apes” collaborator Dylan Clark will produce.

Kravitz is coming off her second season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” which aired its finale in July. She also has the Hulu series “High Fidelity” coming out later this year. She is repped by Paradigm.

Anne Hathaway was the most recent actress to embody the thief in 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises.” Michelle Pfeiffer also portrayed Catwoman in 1992’s “Batman Returns.” The feline-suited adversary received her own feature film, with Halle Berry in the titular role, back in 2004.

