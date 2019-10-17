×
‘The Batman’: Paul Dano to Play The Riddler

Paul Dano
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Paul Dano is in talks to join Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. “The Batman,” sources tell Variety.

Though the studio would not confirm the role, insiders believe the part Dano would be playing if the deal closes, is the classic comic villain The Riddler.

Dano’s casting comes on the heels of Jonah Hill’s deal falling a part to join the film as well and several insiders believe given how long negotiations went on between the studio and Hill’s team that they already had an offer ready to go out to Dano once the deal fell a part.

Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is expected to start this summer. No official start date has been set, although insiders tell Variety that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020. “The Batman” is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

Reeves, the filmmaker behind the last two “Planet of the Apes” sequels, took over “Batman” directing duties from Ben Affleck in January 2017. Affleck departed his role as Batman following “Justice League,” allowing Reeves to pick his own Bruce Wayne. Reeves’ “Planet of the Apes” collaborator Dylan Clark will produce.

Dano will mark the second actor to play the iconic riddle giving criminal with Jim Carrey previously playing the role in “Batman Forever.”

The “Prisoners” actor is currently filming Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.” He most recently directed the IFC Films pic critically acclaimed “Wildlife” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan. On the acting side, he was recently nominated for an Emmy in the best supporting actor in a limited series or movie category for his work in Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora” opposite Benicio del Toro. He is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher and Relevant.

