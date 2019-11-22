‘The Batman’: John Turturro to Play Carmine Falcone in New Film

John Turturro is set to join the cast of Matt Reeves and Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson.

Reeves announced on Twitter that Turturro would be playing Carmine Falcone, the Gotham City gangster and adversary to the Caped Crusader. He joins a cast that includes Zoe Kravitz, who will play Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Paul Dano, who will play the Riddler, Colin Farrell, who will play the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright, who will play commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis, who will play Alfred, are also on board.

Tom Wilkinson had previously played the Falcone role in Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins.”

Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics adaptation is expected to start this summer. An official start date has not yet been set, although sources tell Variety that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020. “The Batman” is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

Turturro can be seen next in “The Big Lebowski” spinoff “Jesus Rolls” and has the HBO limited series “The Plot Against America” coming up. He was also recently seen in Netflix’s animated series “Green Eggs and Ham” and was Emmy-nominated in 2017 for the HBO series “The Night Of.”

He is repped by ICM Partners and attorney George Sheanshang.

