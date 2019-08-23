×

Thandie Newton Reteams With ‘Westworld’s’ Lisa Joy on ‘Reminiscence’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Thandie Newton Reminiscence
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Following her Emmy win for her performance on “Westworld,” Thandie Newton is joining the feature directorial debut of the show’s co-creator.

Sources tell Variety that Newton is set to join Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson in Warner Bros.’ “Reminiscence,” directed by “Westworld’s” Lisa Joy.

WB acquired the rights to the package after this year’s Berlin Film Festival. Joy penned the script and will also produce with her Kilter Film partner Jonathan Nolan, along with Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder. Athena Wickham and Elishia Holmes are exec producers. The film is a co-production of Kilter Films, Michael De Luca Productions and FilmNation Entertainment. Production will take place in New Orleans and Miami beginning in late October, allowing Joy and Nolan to complete work on “Westworld’s” third season at HBO.

The plot and details on who Newton will be playing are being kept under wraps.

Newton is currently starring in “Westworld,” and has received a slew of accolades for her role as Maeve Millay. Among them are two Golden Globe nominations (for Seasons 1 and 2), one Emmy win (for Season 2) and another Emmy nomination (for Season 1). Season 3 bows in 2020.

She is repped by Untitled Entertainment, WME and Independent Talent Group in the U.K.

