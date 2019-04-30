×

Thai Cave Rescue Film in the Works at Netflix With ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Team

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Thai cave rescue
CREDIT: AP

The dramatic story of the 2018 Thai cave rescue is coming to Netflix.

The streaming giant has partnered with SK Global Entertainment, Jon M. Chu and Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya on the story after the 13 Thumluang Company Limited granted Netflix and SK Global rights to the saga.

The film will follow the true story of how a soccer team’s 12 teammates and coach were rescued after being trapped for two weeks inside of the flooded Tham Luang caves near Chiang Mai, Thailand during the summer of 2018.

“Like the rest of the world, we were riveted by the news of the Thai cave rescue. With the entire globe watching, this tragic human drama transformed into a beautiful, inspirational story of human beings saving other human beings. Not only did this show the best of the human spirit overcoming even the worst of circumstances, it proved that we are stronger when we work together,” said Chu, who will co-direct alongside Poonpiriya.

Related

“Which is why, with the support of the Thai government and our partners at Netflix, SK Global and Starlight, we are honored and grateful to be able to share the full story of this massive, international effort in a unique multilingual format that will allow us to work with filmmakers from all around the world, like the amazingly talented Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya, who understand the nuances and details of the local community in which this story unfolds,” he added.

In addition to co-directing, Chu will also serve as a producer alongside John Penotti and Chu’s producing partner Lance Johnson, under Chu and Johnson’s Electric Somewhere Company banner. Starlight Culture Entertainment Group will executive produce. Variety exclusively announced Chu’s involvement in a Thai cave rescue adaptation with SK Global’s Ivanhoe Pictures in July.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to thank the people and organizations from Thailand and around the world who came together to perform a true miracle, by retelling our story. We look forward to working with all involved parties to ensure our story is told accurately, so that the world can recognise, once again, the heroes that made the rescue operation a success,” said assistant coach Ekkapol “Coach Ake” Chantapong, spokesperson of 13 Thumluang Co. Ltd.

Numerous other films about the rescue have either already wrapped, like indie film “The Cave,” or are in the works. Universal Pictures is developing a movie after acquiring the life rights to Coach Ekkapol Chantawong, Dr. Richard Harris, Dr. Craig Challen, and the players on the Wild Boar soccer team back in September. Faith-based production company Pure Flix also has a film in the works, and Nat Geo is developing a documentary on the story.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Thai cave rescue

    Thai Cave Rescue Film in the Works at Netflix With 'Crazy Rich Asians' Team

    The dramatic story of the 2018 Thai cave rescue is coming to Netflix. The streaming giant has partnered with SK Global Entertainment, Jon M. Chu and Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya on the story after the 13 Thumluang Company Limited granted Netflix and SK Global rights to the saga. The film will follow the true story of [...]

  • Jenny (HONG CHAU) and Pauline (SARAH

    Tribeca Film Review: 'American Woman'

    We tend to think of the Patty Hearst affair as a chain of galvanic events, because that’s what a lot of it was. The kidnapping itself, on Feb. 4, 1974. The weeks that Hearst spent in a closet, blindfolded, subjected to death threats, which wound up (intentionally or not) as the psychological trigger for her [...]

  • Marten Rabarts - head of EYE

    Marten Rabarts to Head New Zealand Film Festival

    Marten Rabarts, current head of EYE International at the EYE Film Museum Netherlands, has been appointed Film Festival Director – Kaiurungi to lead the New Zealand International Film Festival. He starts the new position in October 2019 and will oversee the 2020 edition. The 2019 NZIFF, taking place in July and August, has been programmed [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' Is Already a Box Office Juggernaut — How High Can It Climb?

    “Avengers: Endgame” shattered just about every conceivable opening weekend box office record with its unprecedented $1.22 billion global debut. The hype surrounding Marvel’s epic finale is nothing like Hollywood has seen before. But does the blockbuster have enough momentum to become the highest grossing movie of all time? That distinction currently belongs to James Cameron’s [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    How John Singleton's 'Boyz N the Hood' Steered Hollywood in a New Direction

    John Singleton had just turned 24 when the Academy Award nominations were announced in January 1992, making him the youngest filmmaker ever to compete for a best director statue — as well as the first African-American to do so. This was a quarter-century before #OscarSoWhite hashtag started holding the Academy to task for slighting voices [...]

  • Kevin Hart

    Kevin Hart to Star in English Remake of Korean Comedy 'Extreme Job' For Universal

    Universal Pictures and CJ Entertainment are teaming up for a remake of the hit Korean comedy “Extreme Job” with Kevin Hart eyeing the starring role and Tracy Oliver on board to write the adapted screenplay. CJ Entertainment is developing and producing the remake along with Hart’s HeartBeat production banner with Francis Chung producing for CJ [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad