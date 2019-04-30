Thai Cave Rescue Film in the Works at Netflix With ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Team

The dramatic story of the 2018 Thai cave rescue is coming to Netflix.

The streaming giant has partnered with SK Global Entertainment, Jon M. Chu and Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya on the story after the 13 Thumluang Company Limited granted Netflix and SK Global rights to the saga.

The film will follow the true story of how a soccer team’s 12 teammates and coach were rescued after being trapped for two weeks inside of the flooded Tham Luang caves near Chiang Mai, Thailand during the summer of 2018.

“Like the rest of the world, we were riveted by the news of the Thai cave rescue. With the entire globe watching, this tragic human drama transformed into a beautiful, inspirational story of human beings saving other human beings. Not only did this show the best of the human spirit overcoming even the worst of circumstances, it proved that we are stronger when we work together,” said Chu, who will co-direct alongside Poonpiriya.

“Which is why, with the support of the Thai government and our partners at Netflix, SK Global and Starlight, we are honored and grateful to be able to share the full story of this massive, international effort in a unique multilingual format that will allow us to work with filmmakers from all around the world, like the amazingly talented Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya, who understand the nuances and details of the local community in which this story unfolds,” he added.

In addition to co-directing, Chu will also serve as a producer alongside John Penotti and Chu’s producing partner Lance Johnson, under Chu and Johnson’s Electric Somewhere Company banner. Starlight Culture Entertainment Group will executive produce. Variety exclusively announced Chu’s involvement in a Thai cave rescue adaptation with SK Global’s Ivanhoe Pictures in July.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to thank the people and organizations from Thailand and around the world who came together to perform a true miracle, by retelling our story. We look forward to working with all involved parties to ensure our story is told accurately, so that the world can recognise, once again, the heroes that made the rescue operation a success,” said assistant coach Ekkapol “Coach Ake” Chantapong, spokesperson of 13 Thumluang Co. Ltd.

Numerous other films about the rescue have either already wrapped, like indie film “The Cave,” or are in the works. Universal Pictures is developing a movie after acquiring the life rights to Coach Ekkapol Chantawong, Dr. Richard Harris, Dr. Craig Challen, and the players on the Wild Boar soccer team back in September. Faith-based production company Pure Flix also has a film in the works, and Nat Geo is developing a documentary on the story.