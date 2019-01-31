×
TF1 Studio Scores Sales Avalanche on Mohamed Hamidi’s Alpe d’Huez Prize-Winning Film (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Quad

TF1 Studio has scored a raft of sales on Mohamed Hamidi’s comedy “New Bizz in the Hood” which just won the Audience Award at the Alpe d’Huez International Comedy Film Festival.

“New Bizz in the Hood” marks Hamidi’s follow up to “One Man and His Cow,” which grossed over $10 million and was nominated for a European Film Award in 2016.

The film stars popular French actor Gilles Lellouche as Fred Bartel, a Paris entrepreneur who has just won the contract of a lifetime, but government inspectors are threatening to shut down his company for tax fraud. Fred and his trendy, pampered team have to move the business to an under-priviledged suburb on the outskirt of Paris where he unexpectdly bonds with Samy, a local wheeler-dealer with a big heart who shows him around the neighborhood.

With prejudice on both sides, it’s a lot harder than expected for Fred to get along with locals, but they soon find that with common goals, each has a unique part to play. Lellouche stars with opposite up-and-coming actors Malik Bentalha (“One Man and his Cow”) Sabrina Ouazani (“Taxi 5”) and Camille Lou.

TF1 Studio has sold the film to Canada (Les Films Opale), Autriche (Weltkino), Spain (Flins Y Piniculas), Belgium, The Netherlands (Vertigo), Switzerland (Pathe Suisse), Portugal (Lusomundo), Israel (Eden) and Morroco (Cine Atlas). Discussions are ongoing in Italy, Greece and Poland.

“We are delighted with the success of this feel good societal comedy. The film describes two opposite worlds: the privileged ones, who were born at the right place, got the right jobs, and the other ones who were not, and who may not get the same future,” said Sabine Chemaly, executive VP of international sales at TF1 Studio.

Chemaly added that “the film not only delightfully plays with prejudices on both sides to better denounce them but also prove that when those two worlds get the chance to meet it can deliver the best.”

“New Bizz in the Hood” is produced by a strong team, Nicolas Duval at Quad, the banner behind “Heartbreaker” and “The Intouchables;” Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano, the directors and co-producers of “The Intouchables” and most recently “C’est La Vie,” who are producing through their outfit Ten films; as well as French comedian Jamel Debbouze who is producing through his company Kissfilms.

The win at the Alpe d’Huez festival is a good omen for the movie’s commercial career in France and abroad. Previous winners of the Audience Award at the Alpe d’Huez fest include “Papa ou Maman,” “Babysitting,” “Our Happy Days” and “All That Glitters.”

“New Bizz in the Hood” will be released in France by Mars Film and TF1 Studio on Feb. 27 in France.

