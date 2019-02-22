×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha to Star in ‘Slyvie’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tessa Thompson Nnamdi Asomugha
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha are set to star in the feature film “Slyvie.”

Eugene Ashe has written the screenplay and will direct with production currently underway.

The film is described as a love story set in the cool jazz era of New York City in the late 1950’s/early 1960’s. Sylvie (played by Thompson) meets aspiring saxophonist Robert (played by Asomugha) when he takes a job at her father’s record store in Harlem. After a summer romance comes to an end, the two fatefully reconnect several years later and find that their feelings for each other have never disappeared.

Asomugha will produce through his iAm21 Entertainment banner alongside Jonathan Baker (“The Banker”), Gabrielle Glore (“Dirty Laundry”), and Matthew Thurm (“Crown Heights”). Thompson will executive produce.

Thompson will next star in “Men in Black: International” this June, and was recently seen starring in “Creed II,” “Sorry to Bother You,” and Alex Garland’s sci-fi thriller “Annihilation.” She will also be the voice of Lady in Disney’s upcoming “Lady and the Tramp,” and will return for Season 3 of HBO’s “Westworld.”

Asomugha produced and starred opposite Lakeith Stanfield in the Amazon Studios film “Crown Heights,” for which he was nominated for a Film Independent Spirit Award. He was most recently seen on stage in the Off-Broadway play “Good Grief.” Asomugha is also a producer on the upcoming feature film “The Banker,” starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Ashe began his career as a recording artist on Sony Music’s Epic/550 label. His feature film debut as a writer/director was “Homecoming,” adapted from his Off-Broadway play.

Thompson is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Mosaic, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

Asomugha is repped by CAA, Art2Perform, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More Film

  • Tessa Thompson Nnamdi Asomugha

    Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha to Star in 'Slyvie'

    Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha are set to star in the feature film “Slyvie.” Eugene Ashe has written the screenplay and will direct with production currently underway. The film is described as a love story set in the cool jazz era of New York City in the late 1950’s/early 1960’s. Sylvie (played by Thompson) meets aspiring [...]

  • Night Fury dragon Toothless and Hiccup

    Box Office: 'How to Train Your Dragon 3' Soaring to $50 Million-Plus Launch

    “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” is soaring toward a $53 million launch weekend at 4,259 North American locations, early estimates showed on Friday. That estimate is well above Universal’s forecast in the $40 million range at 4,259 sites — and ahead of its predecessors, 2010’s “How to Train Your Dragon,” which made [...]

  • Actors With Disabilities Deserve a Hollywood

    Dreaming of a Hollywood Ending for Actors With Disabilities (Guest Column)

    Picture a world in which an actor with a disability wins an Academy Award. Sadly, that storyline remains no more than a Hollywood fantasy. In recent years, the #OscarsSoWhite trending hashtag campaign has shed light on the lack of diversity in the movie industry. Yet ahead of this year’s Oscars on Feb. 24, society’s definition [...]

  • Clark Gable III

    Clark Gable's Grandson, Who Hosted 'Cheaters,' Found Dead at 30

    Clark Gable’s grandson, Clark Gable III, died on Friday morning at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, Variety confirmed with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was 30. “It’s is with an extremely heavy heart we say goodbye to my beautiful son Clark,” his mother wrote on Instagram. “He passed this morning. I will always [...]

  • You Were Never Really Here If

    Film Independent's Spirit Awards Fly the Flag for Indie Film

    As the 2018 awards season marches slowly into its final days, only a handful of honors remain undistributed after some of the most volatile and contentious campaigns in years. Front-runners have come and gone in one major category after the next, as each guild and critics group announced different winners than its predecessors, demolishing expectations [...]

  • A Quiet Place

    John Krasinski Returning to Direct 'A Quiet Place' Sequel

    John Krasinski is returning to direct the untitled sequel to Paramount’s horror hit “A Quiet Place.” Krasinski revealed the news Friday via an Instagram post that said “…time to go back. #PartII 5-15-20”; the post showed the red lights that became synonymous with the alien threats in the first movie. “A Quiet Place” starred Krasinski, Emily [...]

  • Red Carpet Guide to the Bowtie

    Five Tips to a Perfect Bow Tie on Oscar Night

    Warren Alfie Baker is always on the hunt for just the right bow tie. He’s a Hollywood stylist who helps keep such clients as Lucas Hedges, Norman Reedus and Harry Shum Jr. looking sharp. “It seems like the easiest thing to sort out, but so many mistakes can be made,” Baker tells Variety. And the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad