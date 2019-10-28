×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Premiere Canceled Due to Los Angeles Fire

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Terminator: Dark Fate
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures/Kerry Brown

Paramount has canceled Monday night’s premiere for “Terminator: Dark Fate” in wake of a brush fire that broke out in Los Angeles.

“In light of the ongoing, active fires being battled in the area, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have canceled tonight’s Los Angeles premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate,” a spokesperson for the studio said in a statement. “We will be donating food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross, which is serving those affected by the fires.”

The brush fire broke out early Monday in Southern California along the 405 freeway near the Getty Center. More than 500 acres have burned, according to fire department officials. Over 10,000 homes and commercial buildings are under evacuation orders as firefighters work to put out the blaze.

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who stars in the sixth “Terminator” installment, was among those who evacuated, saying on Twitter he left his home at 3 a.m.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Terminator: Dark Fate

    'Terminator: Dark Fate' Premiere Canceled Due to Los Angeles Fire

    Paramount has canceled Monday night’s premiere for “Terminator: Dark Fate” in wake of a wildfire that broke out in Los Angeles. “In light of the ongoing, active fires being battled in the area, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have canceled tonight’s Los Angeles premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate,” a spokesperson for the studio said in a [...]

  • Robert Evans

    Robert Evans, 'Chinatown' Producer and Paramount Chief, Dies at 89

    Robert Evans, the Paramount executive who produced “Chinatown” and “Urban Cowboy” and whose life became as melodramatic and jaw-dropping as any of his films, died on Saturday night. He was 89. Even though Hollywood history is filled with colorful characters, few can match the tale of Evans, whose life would seem far-fetched if it were [...]

  • The Fifth Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker

    Tribeca Sets Fifth Annual Women's Filmmaker Program

    The fifth annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Project will kick off in November to support five pairs of female filmmakers with a three-day immersive program headed by industry professionals. The 10 women will work with master class advisors like Sarah Jessica Parker and producer Alison Benson (“Divorce”) along with mentors such [...]

  • Ella Balinska, Kristen Stewart and Naomi

    'Charlie's Angels' Sets China Release Date

    “Charlie’s Angels” is set to land in China on Nov. 15. The new movie iteration of the 1970s TV show stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinksa as the three gun-toting, karate-chopping investigators sent on dangerous missions by the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose private detection firm now has branches around the world. Elizabeth Banks [...]

  • Lina Wertmuller - 1975 Seven Beauties

    Walk of Fame Honoree Lina Wertmüller Is Having a Ball

    Ask Lina Wertmüller if she’s pleased to be honored by Hollywood, and here’s the typical response you get from the groundbreaking director, who at 91 is still out to shock: “I certainly am. It beats a kick in the balls!” Wertmüller, in 1976, became the first female director to receive an Academy Award nomination for [...]

  • Rachel Weisz Cloud One

    Rachel Weisz to Play Elizabeth Taylor in Biopic 'A Special Relationship'

    Rachel Weisz is set to star as Elizabeth Taylor in See-Saw Films’ “A Special Relationship,” exploring Taylor’s journey from actress to activist. The story will be told through the lens of Taylor’s friendship with her assistant Roger Wall. Based on the screenplay written by Academy Award-winner Simon Beaufoy (“Slumdog Millionaire”), the upcoming production will be helmed [...]

  • Coda

    Ventana Sur’s Animation! to Showcase ’Coda,’ ‘Beast,’ ‘John & Lorenzo’

    Juan Pablo Zaramella’s “Coda,” Miguel Angel Uriegas’ “Beast,” Wesley Rodrigues’ “The Bird Kingdom,” Javier Lourenço and Álvaro Ortega Bianchi’s “John & Lorenzo,” and João Castro’s “My Dad Is a Pirate” feature in this year’s lineup of seven features and eight TV series projects that will participate at Animation!, the cartoon pitching showcase at Buenos Aires’ [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad