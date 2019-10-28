‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Premiere Canceled Due to Los Angeles Fire

Paramount has canceled Monday night’s premiere for “Terminator: Dark Fate” in wake of a brush fire that broke out in Los Angeles.

“In light of the ongoing, active fires being battled in the area, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have canceled tonight’s Los Angeles premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate,” a spokesperson for the studio said in a statement. “We will be donating food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross, which is serving those affected by the fires.”

The brush fire broke out early Monday in Southern California along the 405 freeway near the Getty Center. More than 500 acres have burned, according to fire department officials. Over 10,000 homes and commercial buildings are under evacuation orders as firefighters work to put out the blaze.

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who stars in the sixth “Terminator” installment, was among those who evacuated, saying on Twitter he left his home at 3 a.m.

We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2019

More to come…