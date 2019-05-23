×
‘Terminator: Dark Fate’: Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger Return in First Trailer

The Resistance’s war against Skynet rages on with the sixth installment of the “Terminator” series, “Terminator: Dark Fate.” The first trailer for the latest movie dropped on Thursday.

Although the film will release off the heels of “Terminator Genisys,” the newest iteration serves as a direct sequel to the first two movies in the franchise, relegating the events of the intervening films to alternate timelines.

The latest film will hopefully satisfy old-school fans, with original stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarznegger returning and James Cameron, who directed the first two movies, coming back to produce. The teaser poster, which dropped Wednesday, calls back to Cameron’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” with the text “Welcome to the Day after Judgment Day.”

“Deadpool” director Tim Miller helms the project, and teared up several times while presenting footage of the movie at CinemaCon earlier this year. “To say that this movie was a labor of love for me is an enormous f—ing understatement,” he said at the convention.

Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes and Diego Boneta also star. “Terminator: Dark Fate” comes to theaters Nov. 1.

