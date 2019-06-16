×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Terence Chang’s ‘Wings Over Everest’ Set to Swell China’s Rescue Film Genre

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wings Over Everest
CREDIT: Wings Over Everest

“Wings over Everest,” a new action adventure film from veteran producer Terence Chang and “Wolf Warrior 2” producer Lu Jianmin, is poised to join the burgeoning Chinese sub-genre of rescue movies.  

The Chinese- and English-language film stars Chinese actress Zhang Jingchu (“Project Gutenberg”; “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation”), Japanese actor Koji Yakusho (“Babel”; “Memoirs of a Geisha”) and Taiwanese actor Austin Po-Hung Lin (“The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang”). It is the first feature from writer-director Fei Yu, a former VP and lead game producer at Gameloft, who later transitioned into screenwriting and content development.

“Everest” is backed by Lu’s Spring Era Films, Fei’s firm Mirage, Beijing Saite Century Films, and Tokyo-based entertainment company VAP, a subsidiary of Nippon TV. It is the second collaboration between Chang and actress Zhang, having previously worked together on the Andy Lau-starring 2017 action film “The Adventurers,” which grossed $34 million (RMB237 million).

Related

Shot in China, Canada and Nepal, the movie tells the story of a rescue team that must go after a plane that was carrying important CIA documents that could prevent a terrorist incident, but which crashes in the Himalayas. The team has 72 hours to locate the files in a “death zone” nearly 30,000 feet above sea level with temperatures below -40 degrees Fahrenheit, and so high up that it’s unreachable even by rescue craft.

It will be the second Chinese drama set in the Himalayas to release in the second half of the year, following Shanghai Film Group’s “Climbers,” which tells the tale of a Chinese expedition to ascend the north face of Everest and stars Wu Jing, Jackie Chan and Zhang Ziyi. Other upcoming rescue-themed films include Dante Lam’s “The Rescue,” set for a January 2020 release, and Bona Film Group’s fire-fighter action title”The Bravest,” which arrives in Chinese theaters in August 2019.

Poster

Fei spoke of his experience as a high-altitude mountaineer who has climbed Mont Blanc and Nepal’s Manaslu. He planned a massive 2,200 shots for the film, and apparently was shooting some 75 a day, his actors said.

Chang said he was convinced to join the project because of the script. “Thanks to Fei’s climbing experiences, the characters are written in a very touching, real way. I thought it was impressive that although he’s never shot a film before, he knows how to use visual language to tell a story.” The producer remained impressively straight-laced amidst the cheesy antics of a press conference on the sidelines of the Shanghai International Film Festival. “Haha, he’s pretending not to hear us,” the bubbly moderator at one point prodded.

Chang’s involvement convinced Yakusho to join the project. “He’s a real veteran and very famous, and I think that it’s rare for different Asian countries to work together on a film, so I wanted to be a part of something that involved that kind of cooperation,” he said in Japanese through a translator.

Zhang plays a member of the rescue team who has climbed all the world’s peaks except Everest, but was the sole survivor of her last attempt to conquer it after an accident killed her team and her boyfriend.

“She knows her boyfriend is almost certainly gone — and that she will likely either die alongside him or bring only his body back. But this is why she keeps going out there,” Zhang explained. “The character really moved me. Even though she knows there’s no hope, she doesn’t give up.”

Nevertheless, Zhang hesitated taking the role because she was afraid the shoot in gruelling outdoor conditions would spoil her looks. “To be honest, at first I was really afraid it would be disfiguring. As an actress, I was afraid of what it’d do to my face, that I’d have all these black spots. But I read the script and thought about it for six hours and the next morning said I’d go.”

Though dialogue in the trailer was mostly in English, Chang brushed off concerns that the film would get mired in current U.S.-China trade tensions, noting to Variety that the film wasn’t shot in the U.S. and its Western actors are Canadian.

Lu added: “I can’t even read the first two pages of most scripts that show up on my desk, but in this case I read it in just two hours and immediately called to ask if we could start signing actors and directors. I feel like this was a good gamble.”

“My previous films, including the ‘Wolf Warrior’ series, were all about Chinese heroes. I think that this is an era that calls for heroes, and this movie fits that expectation.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More Film

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping claps while

    Propaganda Films to Dominate Chinese Theaters in Anniversary Year

    A presentation at the Shanghai International Film Festival on Sunday shed light on the welter of propaganda films that will compete with Hollywood blockbusters for the attention of Chinese cinema goers in the second half of this year. This year is laden with political significance for China’s ruling Communist Party. It is 100 years since [...]

  • Leung Chiu-wai

    Tony Leung to Star in Shanghai Film Group's 'Fox Hunt' Police Action Film

    Hong Kong’s Tony Leung Chiu-wai and mainland China’s Duan Yihong will head the cast of the Shanghai Film Group’s upcoming “Fox Hunt.” The film is based on real live events and depicts the activities of Operation Fox Hunt, a worldwide anti-corruption initiative managed by China’s Ministry of Public Security. The operation seeks to find and [...]

  • Wings Over Everest

    Terence Chang's 'Wings Over Everest' Set to Swell China's Rescue Film Genre

    “Wings over Everest,” a new action adventure film from veteran producer Terence Chang and “Wolf Warrior 2” producer Lu Jianmin, is poised to join the burgeoning Chinese sub-genre of rescue movies.   The Chinese- and English-language film stars Chinese actress Zhang Jingchu (“Project Gutenberg”; “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation”), Japanese actor Koji Yakusho (“Babel”; “Memoirs of a [...]

  • The Eight Hundred (The 800)

    China Film Marketing Firms Must Adapt To Internet Age, Says Huayi's Jerry Ye

    Huayi Brothers Pictures CEO and media group VP Jerry Ye made no mention Sunday of the abrupt cancellation of the premiere for his firm’s highly anticipated war epic “The Eight Hundred,” which was set to be the Shanghai Intl. Film Festival’s opening film the night before. Instead, he looked to the future at a panel [...]

  • The Meg

    Chinese Script Development Requires A Different Touch, Top Producers Say

    Leading film producers highlighted the challenges of developing good scripts in China and abroad at a panel during the Shanghai International Film Festival on Sunday. Wanda Media GM Jiang Wei (aka Wayne Jiang) recommended that producers remain aware of the real differences between the scriptwriting process for Chinese productions versus international and co-productions. The fundamental [...]

  • Lou Ye's "Spring Fever"

    Shanghai: Previously-Banned Producer Nai An Now Hails Chinese Film Funding

    At a panel on indie film production at the Shanghai Intl. Film Festival, Chinese and foreign producers discussed the shifting funding landscape for their projects over the years. Nai An, the longtime collaborator of controversial sixth generation Chinese filmmaker Lou Ye, kicked off the talk with a look back at her producing career, which has [...]

  • My Dear Friend

    Shanghai Film Review: 'My Dear Friend'

    Like a slow-acting hallucinogen, Chinese director Yang Pingdao’s audaciously strange and sorrowful feature debut works its magic so gradually that it’s with a slight surprise that halfway through you glance down and realize you’re high off the social-realist ground, suspended surreally in the air. At first a gritty tale of feckless men abandoning their families [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad