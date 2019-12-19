Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Debuts First Trailer

Christopher Nolan unveiled the first look at “Tenet,” an international espionage action epic starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

“We all believe we’d run into the burning building. But until we feel that heat, we can never know,” Martin Donovan’s character tells Washington’s. “You do. You chose to die instead of giving up your colleagues. That test you passed? Not everybody goes. Welcome to the afterlife.”

Nolan wrote and directed “Tenet” and will use a mix of Imax and 70mm film to bring the story to the big screen. He and his wife, Emma Thomas, are also producing alongside Thomas Hayslip.

The film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Jackson and Kenneth Branagh.

“Tenet” will debut in theaters July 17, 2020.

