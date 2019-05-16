Cannes: Film Movement Takes U.S. and Canada, on ‘Temblores,’ ‘Genesis’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Focusing on award-winning independent and foreign films by some of the world’s great directors, New York based Film Movement has acquired all rights to the U.S. and Canada on the latest titles by two auteurs with growing international reputations: “Temblores,” from Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante, and Quebecois Phillipe Lesage’s “Genesis.”

“Temblores,” Bustamante’s follow-up to his debut, “Ixcanul,” which was Guatemala’s first Oscar submission in 21 years, tells the story of an evangelical married father of two who falls in love and moves in with another man. His family thinks he can be “healed.”

Film Movement’s pickup was announced by its president Michael Rosenberg and Vicente Canales, managing director of Film Factory Entertainment.

“Temblores” will bow theatrically in Q1 2020, followed by release on digital and home entertainment platforms.

“Genesis” focuses on 16-year-old Guillaume, a gay student at an all boys’ boarding school, and his sister, college age Charlotte, who’s callously treated by two boyfriends, then brutally raped.

Related At Cannes, Female-Dominated Films Take Center Stage The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

“Genesis,” a Locarno Festival standout, will begin its theatrical run at Film at Lincoln Center on Aug. 23. The pickup was announced by Rosenberg and Pamela Leu, CEO of Be For Films.