×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes: Film Movement Takes U.S. and Canada, on ‘Temblores,’ ‘Genesis’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy: Film Factory Ent.

Focusing on award-winning independent and foreign films by some of the world’s great directors, New York based Film Movement has acquired all rights to the U.S. and Canada on the latest titles by two auteurs with growing international reputations: “Temblores,” from Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante, and Quebecois Phillipe Lesage’s “Genesis.”

“Temblores,” Bustamante’s follow-up to his debut, “Ixcanul,” which was Guatemala’s first Oscar submission in 21 years, tells the story of an evangelical married father of two who falls in love and moves in with another man. His family thinks he can be “healed.”

Film Movement’s pickup was announced by its president Michael Rosenberg and Vicente Canales, managing director of Film Factory Entertainment.

“Temblores” will bow theatrically in Q1 2020, followed by release on digital and home entertainment platforms.

“Genesis” focuses on 16-year-old Guillaume, a gay student at an all boys’ boarding school, and his sister, college age Charlotte, who’s callously treated by two boyfriends, then brutally raped.

Related

“Genesis,” a Locarno Festival standout, will begin its theatrical run at Film at Lincoln Center on Aug. 23. The pickup was announced by Rosenberg and Pamela Leu, CEO of Be For Films.

CREDIT: Alibi Comunications

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Nadine Labaki Robin Wright Ana Lily

    At Cannes, Female-Dominated Films Take Center Stage

    When it came time to remake “Cliffhanger,” a 1993 climbing thriller that featured Sylvester Stallone at the height of his action hero fame, producers hit on a novel concept. This time instead of having some muscle-bound man brave death-defying heights while battling a vicious gang of thieves, why not let a woman save the day? [...]

  • La Gomera

    Sylvie Pialat, Cristian Mungiu Team on Holocaust Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

    French producer Sylvie Pialat at Les Films du Worso is teaming up with Palme d’Or winning director Cristian Mungiu on “To the Edge of Sorrow,” a drama based on Holocaust survivor Aharon Appelfeld ‘s book. “To the Edge of Sorrow” inspired by a true story, follows a intrepid Jewish teenager who managed to escape from [...]

  • Wet Season Singapore Film

    Singaporean Director-Producer Anthony Chen Builds Strong Slate

    Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen, who won Cannes’ Camera d’Or with his feature debut “Ilo Ilo” in 2013, and was chosen by Variety as one of its 10 Directors to Watch in the same year, is putting the finishing touches to his sophomore feature, “Wet Season,” which he is looking to premiere at an A-list festival. [...]

  • Singaporean Film Biz Builds Bright Future

    Singaporean Film Biz Builds Bright Future

    Increasingly, they are winning prizes at international festivals. “A Land Imagined” won the Golden Leopard in Locarno last year, while 18 months earlier “Pop Aye” and its helmer/screenwriter Kirsten Tan won the screenwriting prize in the world cinema section at Sundance. In 2013, Anthony Chen won the Camera d’Or for best first feature at Cannes [...]

  • Solvan Slick Naim

    'Romeo and Juliet' Hip-Hop Musical From Solvan 'Slick' Naim in the Works at Netflix

    Solvan “Slick” Naim is developing an untitled hip-hop movie musical based on William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” for Netflix. The streaming service announced the project on Thursday, a day before it premieres Naim’s comedy series “It’s Bruno.” Naim stars as the owner of a dog named Bruno in Brooklyn. He also wrote and directed. Naim [...]

  • Scandinavian Film Funds to Launch With

    Cannes: Scandinavian Film Funds to Launch With Ambitious Distribution Plans (EXCLUSIVE)

    Scandinavian Film Funds, a new movie-financing company, will launch Sunday in Cannes with a mission to invest in and distribute up to 50 feature films out of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland over the next six years. The company will finance minimum guarantees for distribution, as well as offering equity investment and bridge financing. [...]

  • James Gray 'The Lost City of

    James Gray Writing, Directing 'Armageddon Time' (EXCLUSIVE)

    James Gray is going back to school for his next feature. “The Lost City of Z” filmmaker will write and direct “Armageddon Time,” a memoir about growing up in Queens, New York, in the mid-1980s. In a twist, Fred Trump, the Queens-based real estate developer who sired Donald Trump, and the current president will appear [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad