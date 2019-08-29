Telluride’s 2019 Line-Up Includes Renée Zellweger, Adam Driver, Sterling K. Brown and More

Colorado’s San Juan Mountains will soon be alive with the sights and sounds of movies.

The line-up for the 46th Telluride Film Festival has been announced.

The starry slate includes the world premiere of “Judy,” director Rupert Goold’s biopic about the final months of Judy Garland’s life with Renée Zellweger in the title role. “Maybe because Renée hasn’t done a huge number of things in the past few years, she’s saved up all of her tenderness, all of that vulnerability to bring to this role,” Telluride co-director Julie Huntsinger told Variety.

“Judy” is certainly not the only world premiere during this year’s festivities, which run from Friday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2. James Mangold’s real-life car racing drama “Ford v Ferrari” starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale is on the bill. Edward Norton will premiere his directorial debut “Motherless Brooklyn,” with an ensemble including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Willam Dafoe, Bruce Willis, Bobby Canavale, Michale K. Williams and Cherry Jones.

“There’s nothing like this,” Huntsinger said of Norton’s work. “This is a directing tour de force, an acting tour de force.”

Adam Driver has received double billing with showings of both “Marriage Story” and “The Report.” Like Zelleweger, the “Star Wars” actor will also receive a tribute over the weekend.

Director brothers Josh and Benny Safdie will make their first trip to Telluride with “Uncut Gems,” a drama inspired by the siblings’ father’s work in New York City’s Diamond District starring Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield, Judd Hirsch, Eric Bogosian and Tony winner Idina Menzel.

The world premiere of Trey Edward Shults’ “Waves” should kickstart the film’s Oscar buzz. The drama, with music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, stars Sterling K. Brown, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucas Hedges and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

Female filmmakers will have a strong showing with Kelly Reichardt marking her first time at the festival with “First Cow.” Additional highlights include “Portrait of Lady on Fire” from Céline Sciamma and Kitty Green’s feature directorial debut “The Assistant” with “Ozark’s” Julia Garner. Lauren Greenfield’s “The Kingmaker” is a look at the life of former first lady of the Philippines Imelda Marcos.

“We will seek out and make sure that what is on offer represents as much of what is being created by women as possible,” Huntsinger said.

A tribute to the late Agnès Varda is set to include appearances by Rosalie Varda, Mathieu Demy and Martin Scorsese.

The complete list of new features showing at Telluride is below.

“Judy” (Rupert Goold)

“Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema” (Mark Cousins)

“The Assistant” (Kitty Green)

“Motherless Brooklyn” (Edward Norton)

“Waves” (Trey Edward Shults)

“Marriage Story” (Noah Bumbach)

“The Report” (Scott Z. Burns)

“Country Music” (Ken Burns)

“Tell Me Who I Am” (Ed Perkins)

“A Hidden Life” (Terrence Malick)

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (Céline Sciamma)

“Lyrebird” (Dan Friedkin)

“Diego Maradona” (Asif Kapadia)

“Inside Bill’s Brain” (Davis Guggenheim)

“Uncut Gems” (Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie)

“The Human Factor” (Dror Moreh)

“Ford v Ferrari” (James Mangold)

“First Cow” (Kelly Reichardt)

“Family Romance, LLC” (Werner Herzog)

“Pain and Glory” (Pedro Almodóvar)

“Parasite” (Bong Joon-Ho)

“The Kingmaker” (Lauren Greenfield)

“The Aeronauts” (Tom Harper)

“The Climb” (Michael Angelo Covino)

“The Australian Dream” (Daniel Gordon)

“Beanpole” (Kantemir Balagov)

“Those Who Remained” (Barnabás Tóth)

“Oliver Sacks: His Own Life” (Ric Burns)

“Verdict” (Raymond Ribbay Gutierrez)

“The Two Popes” (Fernando Meirelles)

“Coup 53” (Taghi Amirani)