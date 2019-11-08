×

‘Tell Me Who I Am’ Navigates Emotional Minefields of Documentary Filmmaking

By
Tim Gray

Senior Vice President

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tell me Who I Am Documentary
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Like all great documentaries, Netflix’s “Tell Me Who I Am” focuses on a unique situation but makes it universal. The Oscar-potential film centers on twins Alex and Marcus Lewis. The 18-year-old Alex went into a six-week coma after an accident. When he awoke, he didn’t remember anything about his life, and didn’t recognize anyone — except his brother. So Marcus began filling him in, painting an upbeat picture of their youth.

The doc, from director Ed Perkins and producer Simon Chinn, challenged that picture. An outgrowth of the twins’ 2013 book of the same name, it taps into primal issues of trust, memory, family, cruelty, kindness and healing, and the secrets we hold, even from those to whom we are closest.

Marcus had filled in a few facts about their childhood with the book. But even when he started the film, he wasn’t ready to be completely open. His brother Alex said, “That five-year gestation period was not by design, but it was necessary to build the trust.” Alex had told the director, “I need my brother to give me everything so that I can move on.”

Because they’re English and reserved, and because humans sometimes have trouble opening up to those closest to them, “Marcus had no idea that’s how his twin felt,” says director Perkins. “It was a challenging position. So we tried to create a safe space so they could have conversations they’d never had.”

In the back of everyone’s mind was the question of what was unspoken. Chinn points out, “Marcus kept challenging Ed, ‘Why should I talk about this?’ Ed, to his credit, kept shifting responsibility back to Marcus saying ‘You don’t have to.’ ”

Marcus says, “It wasn’t until the movie came along that I realized I hadn’t really given Alex anything. In the book, it was all very general, a few facts. Alex wanted more. I had no intention of giving the speech that I give in the film, but it just came out. Ed facilitated that.”

Filming and editing were hard on the twins, but also affected the filmmakers. Director Perkins says: “You always feel an attachment to your subjects, but this was harder because we spent so many years getting to know these two. It’s the first time I’ve ever cried behind camera.”

Alex says the film provided “absolute closure,” in ways that their book didn’t. Marcus says, “I feel free,” after withholding details for decades. “We hope that it starts conversations, where other people can talk about their experiences.”

When they first discussed the film, Marcus turned to producer Chinn and said, “There are years of hurt here. So you have to look me in the eyes and tell me you’re gonna make something amazing.” In “Tell Me,” that promise was fulfilled.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Disney Plus Sets European Launch Date;

    With Europe Launch Set, Disney Plus Will Enter a Crowded Field With Killer Content, Analysts Say

    With Disney Plus now set for launch in Europe next spring, analysts say that the service’s powerhouse lineup – spanning “Star Wars,” Marvel, Pixar, Disney and National Geographic content – should position it strongly in the region’s increasingly crowded and competitive on-demand landscape. British-based consultancy Digital TV Research forecasts that, by 2025, Western Europe will [...]

  • Tell Me Who I Am

    It's Time for Documentaries to Be Seriously Considered for Oscar's Best Picture Category

    In 2009, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences expanded Oscar’s best pic contenders from five to 10. Then-president Sid Ganis hoped this would open the category to animation, foreign-language films and documentaries. Animation and international have scored a few best-picture noms, but docus remain the final frontier. Maybe 2019 is the year when [...]

  • The grandmaster Mei Ha Entertainment

    Mei Ah Grows Over 35 Years

    1984 Li Kuo-hsing founds Mei Ah Entertainment Group in Hong Kong, focusing on the video rental business. 1993 The 1990s see the start of the golden era of Mei Ah Entertainment Group as the company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, trading under the abbreviation 0391. 1997 Mei Ah expands into film investment [...]

  • New Europe Picks Up Mar del

    AFM: New Europe Picks Up Mar del Plata Competition Title ‘The Lunchroom’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jan Naszewski’s sales outlet New Europe Film Sales has signed a world sales deal for the Mar del Plata Film Festival competition title “The Lunchroom” (Planta Permanente), directed by Ezequiel Radusky, which it is selling at AFM. It’s Radusky’s second film after “The Owners,” which played in Cannes’ Critics’ Week. The film centers on Lila, [...]

  • Li Kuo-hsing and son Jason Li

    Mei Ah Execs Learned From Father Li Kuo-hsing

    To the 35-year-old Jason Li, leading one of Asia’s most prominent film and entertainment companies can be stressful. The pressure, however, comes not just from building a bigger business, but also keeping his father’s legacy alive. “My father founded the company when he was only 24,” Li says, referring to Li Kuo-hsing, the founder and [...]

  • Guilt by Design Movie Mei Ah

    From Its Roots in VHS, Mei Ah Rides the Digital Wave

    As the old saying goes, timing is everything. Such could be true for Hong Kong’s Mei Ah Entertainment Group. Founded in 1984, the company went from distributing video tapes and laser discs during the golden era of Hong Kong’s film industry to operating an ecosystem of the entertainment industry riding on China’s rise to the [...]

  • Doctor Sleep

    Box Office: 'Doctor Sleep' Rouses $1.5 Million on Thursday Night

    Warner Bros.’ supernatural thriller “Doctor Sleep” roused $1.5 million in North America during Thursday night preview showings. Lionsgate’s “Midway” earned $925,000 at 2,600 locations from Thursday night previews and Universal’s “Last Christmas” made $575,000 at 2,700 sites. “Doctor Sleep,” starring Ewan McGregor, is expected to dominate moviegoing this weekend at 3,855 theaters amid forecasts between [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad