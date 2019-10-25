Ted Mundorff Departing as CEO of Landmark Theatres

Ted Mundorff, the longtime CEO of Landmark Theatres, has resigned from his post less than a year after the arthouse chain was bought by Cohen Media Group.

Daniela Sapkar, a spokeswoman for the chain, confirmed Mundorff’s departure to Variety.

In December, Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner sold the circuit to Cohen Media Group, an indie film company owned by real estate developer and cinephile Charles S. Cohen. Landmark operates 56 theaters in 27 markets.

Cohen, whose fortune is estimated to be $3.4 billion, had said at the time of the purchase that he would retain the senior management team of Landmark Theatres. Mundorff said he was optimistic that Cohen would be an ideal owner.

Landmark, which operates 252 screens, had been owned by Wagner-Cuban’s 2929 Entertainment since 2003. Landmark describes itself as the nation’s largest specialized theater chain dedicated to independent cinema. At a time when major theater chains have barred movies from Netflix, Landmark has shown a willingness to exhibit content that premieres on streaming platforms or that avoids traditional theatrical release windows.

Key locations include the Landmark in Los Angeles and the Landmark at 57 West in New York City, which are often used to host award-season events and screenings, as well as the E Street Cinema and the Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Cinema in Washington D.C., the Landmark at Merrick Park in Coral Gables, Fla., the Landmark at Greenwood Village in Denver and revival specialist the Nuart in West Los Angeles.