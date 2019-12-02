×
Taylor Swift Admits ‘Weirdness’ of ‘Cats’

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Cats Movie 2019
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Cats,” Tom Hooper’s upcoming adaptation of the long-running musical, ignited the internet with hot takes after the first trailer introduced audiences to “digital fur technology” and full-figured felines. But Taylor Swift, who stars in the buzzy film alongside Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson and James Corden, is on board with its quirkiness.

“I really had an amazing time with ‘Cats,'” Swift told British Vogue. “I think I loved the weirdness of it. I loved how I felt I’d never get another opportunity to be like this in my life.”

For British Vogue’s cover story, Swift sat down with Andrew Lloyd Webber, the musical theater legend behind “Cats.” The duo, who co-wrote a new song “Beautiful Ghosts” for the movie, discussed the importance of songwriting.

“I think [writing] is really important — also from the side of ownership over what you do and make,” Swift said. “Even if you aren’t a natural writer, you should try to involve yourself in the messages you’re sending.”

Lloyd Webber added, “Today, very few people have a major career unless they write.”

In the upcoming adaptation, Dench plays a gender-swapped Old Deuteronomy. Lloyd Webber recalled the actress was supposed to appear in his original stage production but had to drop out for medical reasons.

“Judi was in the original version, but she snapped her Achilles tendon and had to withdraw,” he told British Vogue. “Then I had this idea, which I ran past Tom, that we could make Old Deuteronomy a woman. Seeing her perform this time was quite an emotional thing for me, because it was a very, very sad day when she had to leave the original show.”

“Cats” arrives in theaters Dec. 20.

