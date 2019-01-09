Taylor Sheridan to Rewrite Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Without Remorse’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan has come on board to rewrite Paramount’s adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel “Without Remorse,” with Michael B. Jordan starring as operations officer John Clark.

The pic marks a reunion for Sheridan and his “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” helmer Stefano Sollima, who will be directing.

Sheridan’s involvement clearly shows how high a priority this project is for the studio, which is trying to start a franchise with Jordan based on the Clark character. Jordan is currently attached to “Without Remorse” and “Rainbow Six,” which also features Clark. The studio hopes that the film will go into production in 2019.

Akiva Goldsman will also be spearheading the endeavor as the film’s main producer, with Jordan, Josh Appelbaum, and Andre Nemec also producing.

Clark, aka John Terrence Kelly, is an ex-Navy-SEAL-turned-operations-officer for the CIA who has appeared in 17 novels starting with 1988’s “The Cardinal of the Kremlin.” Though mainly seen as a secondary character who helps CIA analyst Jack Ryan with the physical elements of missions, Clark finally stepped into the spotlight with “Without Remorse,” which tells his backstory on how he came to work for the CIA.

Since writing the critically acclaimed thrillers “Sicario” and “Hell or High Water,” Sheridan has been one of the most highly coveted writers in Hollywood. He has been focusing on the second season of his hit Paramount series “Yellowstone,” which he just finished shooting.

