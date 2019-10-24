×

Taylor Kitsch to Star in Neill Blomkamp’s ‘Inferno’

Brent Lang

Taylor Kitsch will star in “Inferno,” Neill Blomkamp’s upcoming science-fiction thriller.

AGC Studios has boarded the project and agreed to fully finance and produce the film. Blomkamp is best known for his Oscar-nominated debut “District 9.” He also oversaw “Elysium” and “Chappie,” both of which were less financially and critically successful.

Kitsch’s credits include “Lone Survivor,” “Savages,” and “Battleship.” He will star as a cop who is called to investigate a seemingly ordinary murder in the New Mexico desert. There he uncovers a deeper conspiracy and begins to suspect that the killer he’s trying to find may be a humanoid beast.

AGC Studios was founded by veteran sales agent Stuart Ford. Its films include Roland Emmerich’s WWII action drama “Midway,” as well as the comedy “Breaking News in Yuba County” with Allison Janney and Mila Kunis, and the Noomi Rapce thriller “The Secrets We Keep.”

“Over the last decade Neill Blomkamp has proven himself to be one of the most innovative creators of science fiction cinema in the world and I’m convinced that ‘Inferno’ is going to break new ground and take Neill’s body of work to even greater heights,” Ford said in a statement.

Blomkamp is represented by ICM. Kitsch is represented by CAA, which also brokered the AGC financing deal and will co-represent domestic and Chinese rights.   Production will commence in early 2020.  

