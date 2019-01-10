×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

IM Global Alum Tatyana Joffe Joins XYZ Films as Sales Chief

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: XYZ Films

Tatyana Joffe has joined XYZ Films as president of international sales and distribution. Joffe will be in position to lead the charge at the European Film Market in Berlin. She will oversee Western Europe, Latin America, and Australasia.

The XYZ new recruit was most recently at IM Global where she was EVP, international sales. Her new role at XYZ sees company partner Nate Bolotin shift his focus to expanding the North American sales operations and the company’s film acquisitions and packaging efforts.

During an eight-year stint at IM Global Joffe handled sales and distribution on films including “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Silence,” and “Insidious.” Prior to that she was at QED International and Media 8 Entertainment. She started out in distribution at New Regency Productions.

Joffe will report to Nick Spicer, partner at XYZ. “She has terrific taste and two decades of experience in all walks of international sales and distribution,” the company said in a statement. “We’re thrilled for her to join the XYZ team on the heels of our ten-year anniversary as we continue to build out our global distribution business.”

XYZ Films’ EFM slate includes “Stowaway” with Anna Kendrick, “Synchronic” starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, and “Prisoners of the Ghostland” starring Nicolas Cage.

More Film

  • A Dog's Way Home

    Film Review: 'A Dog's Way Home'

    Those predisposed to emotional manipulation by dogs at play and in peril will be easily swayed by director Charles Martin Smith’s “A Dog’s Way Home.” Based on the bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, this story about a lost dog attempting a 400-mile journey home takes us on an emotional roller coaster, most of it [...]

  • IM Global Alum Tatyana Joffe Joins

    IM Global Alum Tatyana Joffe Joins XYZ Films as Sales Chief

    Tatyana Joffe has joined XYZ Films as president of international sales and distribution. Joffe will be in position to lead the charge at the European Film Market in Berlin. She will oversee Western Europe, Latin America, and Australasia. The XYZ new recruit was most recently at IM Global where she was EVP, international sales. Her [...]

  • Screen Ireland Chief James Hickey to

    Screen Ireland Chief James Hickey to Step Down in June

    James Hickey is leaving Screen Ireland after serving two terms as its chief executive. Hickey had signed on for a second three-year term in 2016 and said Thursday that he would leave when that term expires in June. In a letter to the industry, Hickey wrote that it was the right time for a transition [...]

  • Berlin Adds Films by Agnieszka Holland,

    Berlin Adds Films by Agnieszka Holland, Agnes Varda, Chiwetel Ejiofor to Lineup

    New films by Agnieszka Holland, Agnes Varda and Isabel Coixet have been added to the official lineup of the upcoming Berlin Film Festival, along with special screenings of directorial debuts by British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and “Narcos” star Wagner Moura of Brazil. The Berlinale added 11 titles to its competition slate Thursday, representing countries such [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad