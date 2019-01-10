IM Global Alum Tatyana Joffe Joins XYZ Films as Sales Chief

Tatyana Joffe has joined XYZ Films as president of international sales and distribution. Joffe will be in position to lead the charge at the European Film Market in Berlin. She will oversee Western Europe, Latin America, and Australasia.

The XYZ new recruit was most recently at IM Global where she was EVP, international sales. Her new role at XYZ sees company partner Nate Bolotin shift his focus to expanding the North American sales operations and the company’s film acquisitions and packaging efforts.

During an eight-year stint at IM Global Joffe handled sales and distribution on films including “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Silence,” and “Insidious.” Prior to that she was at QED International and Media 8 Entertainment. She started out in distribution at New Regency Productions.

Joffe will report to Nick Spicer, partner at XYZ. “She has terrific taste and two decades of experience in all walks of international sales and distribution,” the company said in a statement. “We’re thrilled for her to join the XYZ team on the heels of our ten-year anniversary as we continue to build out our global distribution business.”

XYZ Films’ EFM slate includes “Stowaway” with Anna Kendrick, “Synchronic” starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, and “Prisoners of the Ghostland” starring Nicolas Cage.