Taron Egerton, Lucy Boynton to Star in Virtual Reality Project ‘Glimpse’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Taron Egerton and Lucy Boynton will star in “Glimpse,” a new virtual reality experience that will be unveiled at the Venice Film Festival.

Written and directed by Benjamin Cleary and VR creator Michael O’Connor, “Glimpse” will be entered in the Venice Virtual Reality Interactive showcase. It’s set in the imaginative mind of a heartbroken panda, played by Egerton, a talented illustrator who is going through a painful breakup from his girlfriend — a deer called Rice (Boynton), who dreams of becoming a musician.

“I was so excited to get involved with ‘Glimpse.’ Its storyline and themes are some I find the most exciting and intriguing to explore,” Boynton said. “I love that as beautiful and enchanting as it is visually, it doesn’t sugar-coat anything. It feels really poignant, authentic and hopeful. I fell in love with the characters and the script immediately.”

“Glimspse” is produced by Mr Kite and animated by Blue Zoo. It’s presented in association with HTC VIVE, Viveport, and made with the support of the BFI’s Film Fund and Unreal Dev Grant.

“’Glimpse’ was born out of this fascination with how we remember and relive the many threads of a romantic relationship from its beautiful birth to its mournful end,” Cleary and O’Connor said. “Over the course of the piece we want someone to experience the full force of falling in love, dancing with another soul for a while and then losing that love as it all becomes a cosmos of memories.”

Watch the trailer below.

