×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Taron Egerton on Living With Elton John Before Filming ‘Rocketman’

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All

Taron Egerton spoke about the priceless present Elton John gave him when he moved into John’s home before filming “Rocketman.”

Egerton discussed his living situation with Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) during a conversation for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.”

“Before we started, [John] and [his husband, David Furnish], who produced the film, really allowed me into their life. I went and stayed with them,” Egerton said. “Elton gave me the first diamond earring he ever bought, which I wear in the film and all the therapy [scenes].

That kind of access to a musical legend wasn’t lost on Egerton.

“I’ve been really lucky,” he said. “It’s been a really weird experience of playing someone and getting to know them quite well.”

Earlier in the interview, Egerton explained the symbiotic relationship between John and long-term collaborator Bernie Taupin.

“Although [John] is a creative genius, he’s only able to do what he does with this lyricist, this poet, Bernie Taupin, who’s the other central figure in the film,” he said. “They’re two sides of a coin and it kind of creates the symbiotic relationship where they need each other, not only creatively but emotionally.”

Egerton also revealed that he chose to perform John’s classic hit “Your Song” for his drama school audition when he was 17.

Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue is on newsstands everywhere now. The Emmy-nominated companion series will air on PBS stations and the World Channel starting in January.

Watch the full interview here: 

More Film

  • Pom Klementieff poses at the launch

    Pom Klementieff Lands New Role in Next 'Mission: Impossible' Film

    “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Pom Klementieff is set to join the latest installment of Paramount and Skydance’s “Mission: Impossible,” joining Tom Cruise, who is reprising his role of Ethan Hunt. Christopher McQuarrie announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, and is returning to write and direct the seventh and eighth movies, which will be [...]

  • Fede Alvarez

    'Don't Breathe' Director Fede Alvarez Developing White House Horror Movie With Legendary

    “Don’t Breathe” director-producer Fede Alvarez is teaming with Legendary Pictures for an untitled White House horror movie. The project, described as “The Shining” set in the White House, will be directed by Alvarez from a script by Joe Epstein and produced by Alvarez’s Bad Hombre Films. Legendary announced the horror movie Tuesday as part of [...]

  • Awkwafina Actors on Actors

    How 'The Farewell' Changed Awkwafina's Understanding of Grief and Mercy

    Awkwafina’s film “The Farewell” explores the Chinese tradition of not disclosing terminal illnesses to elderly family members. The actor discussed her evolving thought process on the subject matter with Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) during a conversation for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” Egerton began the interview by asking Awkwafina about her personal opinion of the film’s [...]

  • Kristen Bell and idina menzel Walk

    Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel Took Parallel Paths to Hollywood

    Once upon a time in New York City, two young talents set off on a near-impossible quest: a successful Broadway career. Since childhood, Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell had focused on their quest with a ferocious drive — and learned to avoid the trolls. In Long Island, Menzel, the daughter of a pajama salesman, spent [...]

  • Catherine Deneuve'Joker' premiere, 76th Venice Film

    Catherine Deneuve Is 'Feeling Fine' but Still Recuperating From Recent Stroke

    Nearly two weeks after suffering a stroke reported as minor, French screen icon Catherine Deneuve is “feeling fine” but still recuperating in a Paris hospital, her publicist said Tuesday. The 76-year-old actress suffered what her family called a “very limited” ischemic stroke – an incident caused by reduced blood flow to the brain – on [...]

  • Cats Movie

    'Cats' New Trailer Hits, Internet Sharpens Claws

    Universal Pictures debuted the full length trailer for “Cats” Tuesday, giving viewers another look at “digital fur technology” and attempting to answer what Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical is actually about. “Tonight is a magical night,” Judi Dench’s Old Deuteronomy narrates in the new footage, “where I choose the cat that deserves a new life,” After [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad