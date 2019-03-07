×
Taraji P. Henson, Ed Helms to Star in Netflix Police Drama ‘Coffee & Kareem’

Taraji P. Henson and Ed Helms will star in the police drama “Coffee & Kareem” for Netflix.

Helms will portray a Detroit cop and Henson will play his girlfriend. He reluctantly teams with her 11-year-old son to clear his name and take down the city’s most ruthless criminal.

Michael Dowse is on board to direct from Shane McCarthy’s script, which was featured on the 2014 Blacklist. Helms and Mike Falbo are producing via their Pacific Electric Picture Co. banner. Sanford Nelson, Jordon Foss, Linden Nelson, and Don Foss are executive producing.

Henson can currently be seen in the gender-swapped comedy “What Men Want.” She next stars opposite Sam Rockwell in “Best of Enemies,” which opens in April. Helms most recently appeared in the ensemble comedy “Tag.”

Pacific Electric Pictures also produced “Corporate Animals,” “The Clapper,” and “The Fake News With Ted Nelms,” which was recently honored with a Writers Guild of America Award for the best comedy/variety special.

Dowse’s credits include the upcoming “Stuber” and the hockey comedy “Goon.” Henson is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Helms is represented by UTA, Artists First, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Dowse is represented by UTA, Fourth Wall Management, and Paul Hastings LLP.

