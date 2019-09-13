×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Taiwan Submits Golden Horse Award Winner ‘Dear Ex’ to Oscar Race

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dear Ex Netflix Taiwan
CREDIT: Courtesy of Franco Wang/Netflix

Taiwan has chosen the 2018 film “Dear Ex” as its submission to this year’s Best International Film Oscars race.

Directed by newcomers Mag Hsu and Hsu Chih-yen and starring Roy Chiu, Hsieh Ying-hsuan and Chen Ru-shan, it was nominated for eight Golden Horse Awards last year and won three, including best actress for leading lady Hsieh. 

The drama tells the story of a woman who discovers that her late ex-husband’s life insurance policy is to be collected by his male lover, driving a further wedge between her and her son. It has been available to stream on Netflix since earlier this year.

Tensions are at a high between the democratic, independently-governed island of Taiwan and Communist Party-ruled mainland China, which considers it a renegade province. The two are prepared to butt heads in late November, when the mainland scheduled its Golden Rooster Awards to fall on the same day as Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards. Beijing has forbidden mainland films and industry professionals from attending what has been known as “Asia’s Oscars.” China has not yet announced its Oscar submission.

On Wednesday, Taiwan warned residents against travel to the mainland or Hong Kong after a person from the island was detained in China on state security charges.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Dear Ex Netflix Taiwan

    Taiwan Submits Golden Horse Award Winner 'Dear Ex' to Oscar Race

    Taiwan has chosen the 2018 film “Dear Ex” as its submission to this year’s Best International Film Oscars race. Directed by newcomers Mag Hsu and Hsu Chih-yen and starring Roy Chiu, Hsieh Ying-hsuan and Chen Ru-shan, it was nominated for eight Golden Horse Awards last year and won three, including best actress for leading lady Hsieh.  [...]

  • 'Desert One' Review: An Absorbing Nuts-and-Bolts

    Toronto Film Review: 'Desert One'

    September 11, 2001, was the day that changed our world — but really, the day that changed our world was April 24, 1980. That was when the United States, under the leadership of President Jimmy Carter, launched Operation Eagle Claw, the Delta Force mission (it was the very first Delta Force mission) that was designed [...]

  • John Wick: Chapter 3

    James Cameron, Keanu Reeves Starring in '2nd Unit: Invisible Action Stars' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rootbeer Films has completed “2nd Unit: Invisible Action Stars” with James Cameron, Keanu Reeves, Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry, Variety has learned exclusively. The film explores relationships between actors and stunt performers — a topic at the heart of Quentin Tarantino’s recent “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Joe Mantegna narrates “2nd Unit: Invisible Action [...]

  • Patty Jenkins attends the LA premiere

    Film News Roundup: 'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins Honored by Cinematographers

    In today’s film news roundup, Patty Jenkins is honored, “Waves” will close the Hamptons Film Festival, Ellen Burstyn and Emma Thompson are cast, and “The Cotton Club” has been expanded. JENKINS HONORED The International Cinematographers Guild will honor “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins with its inaugural Distinguished Filmmaker Award. The award will be presented at [...]

  • Toronto: Amazon Buys 'The Vast of

    Toronto: Amazon Buys 'The Vast of Night' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon Studios has acquired worldwide rights to “The Vast of Night,” an alien contact tale, Variety has learned. The pact comes ahead of the film’s Thursday premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it is featured in the Midnight Madness section. The film is said to have a distinct “Twilight Zone” vibe. It is [...]

  • Gwyneth Paltrow

    Gwyneth Paltrow to Be Honored at amfAR Gala Los Angeles

    Gwyneth Paltrow and art dealer Larry Gagosian are set to be honored at the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles. The American Foundation for AIDS Research announced that the two honorees will receive the Award of Courage for their commitment in the fight against HIV and AIDS as well as for their other humanitarian efforts. Christina [...]

  • A man watches the television message

    Hong Kong Biz Walks Tricky Line Around Region's Politics

    After a busy FilMart in March, at which Hong Kong’s film industry leaders promised to lobby for greater access to mainland audiences, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was able, only a month later, to announce that the lobbying had succeeded. But the past months of political protests in Hong Kong have increasingly impacted the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad