Taiwan Submits Golden Horse Award Winner ‘Dear Ex’ to Oscar Race

Taiwan has chosen the 2018 film “Dear Ex” as its submission to this year’s Best International Film Oscars race.

Directed by newcomers Mag Hsu and Hsu Chih-yen and starring Roy Chiu, Hsieh Ying-hsuan and Chen Ru-shan, it was nominated for eight Golden Horse Awards last year and won three, including best actress for leading lady Hsieh.

The drama tells the story of a woman who discovers that her late ex-husband’s life insurance policy is to be collected by his male lover, driving a further wedge between her and her son. It has been available to stream on Netflix since earlier this year.

Tensions are at a high between the democratic, independently-governed island of Taiwan and Communist Party-ruled mainland China, which considers it a renegade province. The two are prepared to butt heads in late November, when the mainland scheduled its Golden Rooster Awards to fall on the same day as Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards. Beijing has forbidden mainland films and industry professionals from attending what has been known as “Asia’s Oscars.” China has not yet announced its Oscar submission.

On Wednesday, Taiwan warned residents against travel to the mainland or Hong Kong after a person from the island was detained in China on state security charges.