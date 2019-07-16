Taika Waititi to Direct Marvel’s ‘Thor 4’

Taika Waititi is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The filmmaker will write and direct the sequel to his 2017 blockbuster “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Waititi’s take on the fourth “Thor” movie puts Warner Bros.’ long-in-development “Akira” adaptation on hold indefinitely. However, the studio hopes that “Akira” can get resume production with Waititi at the helm once he’s done filming “Thor 4.”

“Thor: Ragnarok,” the third spinoff about the crown prince of Asgard (portrayed by a hulking Chris Hemsworth), became a massive success, generating $854 million worldwide. Hemsworth is expected to reprise his role as the god of thunder the still-untitled fourquel. Marvel and Disney have not yet set a release date for the title.

Waititi recently directed Fox Searchlight’s “Jojo Rabbit,” a satire about a young boy whose mother houses a Jewish girl to hide her from Nazis. Waititi plays his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler. The movie is set to release on Oct. 18.

His other credits include New Zealand titles “Boy,” “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” and “What We Do in the Shadows,” which he co-directed with Jemaine Clement. In “Thor: Ragnarok,” he played the character Korg and reprised that role in “Avengers: Endgame.” He is repped by CAA and Management.