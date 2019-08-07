×

Taika Waititi Sets Secret Project With Fox Searchlight and Producer Garrett Basch (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taika Waititi Secret Movie
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Before Taika Waititi heads back to the Marvel universe, he’ll take on a mysterious new project.

Sources tell Variety that Waititi is attached to write and direct an untitled project as his next film with Fox Searchlight landing rights to distribute. Plot details are currently unknown.

Waititi recently signed back on for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which forced him to postpone his “Akira” movie at Warner Bros., as the size of the anime adaptation would not give him enough time to focus on “Thor,” which Marvel wants him to shoot at the top of 2020. Garrett Basch is producing the Fox Searchlight pic.

Insiders say Basch sold Waititi on the prospect of getting this mystery project finished with enough time to then jump into the next “Thor.” Once Waititi was on board, Fox Searchlight worked aggressively to land the rights to the film, which has already been greenlit for a fall shoot. Fox Searchlight and Waititi recently worked together on his satire “Jojo Rabbit,” and the studio plans to give the movie a strong awards-season campaign after its October release.

Marvel Studios recently announced plans for a fourth “Thor” film at Comic-Con with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson returning to join Waititi. Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” stars Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell and will bow on Oct. 18.

Waititi is repped by CAA.

RELATED:

More Film

  • 'Addams Family' Trailer Remake Stars Oscar

    'The Addams Family' Trailer Brings the Macabre Lifestyle to New Jersey

    The creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky Addams family are embracing the terrors of New Jersey in the first trailer for MGM’s cartooned remake of the classic horror series. The new footage begins with Morticia Addams (voiced by Charlize Theron) enjoying a stormy morning before waking her children, Pugsley Addams (Finn Wolfhard) and Wednesday Addams [...]

  • The Kitchen Movie

    How 'The Kitchen' Production Team Cooked Up 1970s-Era Clothes, Cash and Guns

    Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss play women who take over their husbands’ criminal business in Warner Bros.’ “The Kitchen,” adapted from the DC/Vertigo comic book series by Andrea Berloff, who also directed. Costume designer Sarah Edwards and prop master David Schanker used their skills to create a supporting parallel story for the characters that evoked the look and [...]

  • Janina Gavankar and Russo Schelling Directing

    Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival Celebrates 15th Anniversary

    The annual Oscar-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Running Aug. 8-17, the shorts film fest brings together premium story creators, top-flight industry leaders and dynamic companies, launching filmmakers into the next stages of their careers. “We had submissions from 80 countries this year. The event has truly become an explosion of phenomenal [...]

  • The-Sleepwalkers

    Meikincine Acquires Toronto Platform Entry ‘The Sleepwalkers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID —  Buenos Aires-based Meikincine Entertainment has acquired world sales rights outside Argentina to “Los Sonambulos” (“The Sleepwalkers”), just confirmed by the Toronto Film Festival as one of the films in its 2019 Platform competition. After world premiering at Toronto, “The Sleepwalkers” segues for its European first night at the San Sebastián Horizontes Latinos, a [...]

  • Taiwanese director Fu Yuen, left, delivers

    China Steps Up Pressure on Golden Horse Awards After Last Year's Political Firestorm

    China’s spat with Taiwan over the prestigious Golden Horse film awards has escalated, with mainland productions and stars being ordered to boycott the ceremony and some Hong Kong companies and celebrities reportedly pulling out as well. China’s state-run CCTV announced on its official Weibo site Wednesday that the China Film Administration had banned local films [...]

  • The Moneychanger

    Film Factory Snags Toronto Platform's ‘Moneychanger,’ Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID —   Film Factory Entertainment, a premiere sales agent of Spanish-language films, has acquired sales rights to the U.S., Europe and Asia on Federico Veiroj’s “Asi habló el cambista” (“The Moneychanger”) which has just been announced as one of the 12 titles playing Toronto’s prestigious Platform program. Buena Vista Intl. will release “The Moneychanger” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad