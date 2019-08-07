Taika Waititi Sets Secret Project With Fox Searchlight and Producer Garrett Basch (EXCLUSIVE)

Before Taika Waititi heads back to the Marvel universe, he’ll take on a mysterious new project.

Sources tell Variety that Waititi is attached to write and direct an untitled project as his next film with Fox Searchlight landing rights to distribute. Plot details are currently unknown.

Waititi recently signed back on for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which forced him to postpone his “Akira” movie at Warner Bros., as the size of the anime adaptation would not give him enough time to focus on “Thor,” which Marvel wants him to shoot at the top of 2020. Garrett Basch is producing the Fox Searchlight pic.

Insiders say Basch sold Waititi on the prospect of getting this mystery project finished with enough time to then jump into the next “Thor.” Once Waititi was on board, Fox Searchlight worked aggressively to land the rights to the film, which has already been greenlit for a fall shoot. Fox Searchlight and Waititi recently worked together on his satire “Jojo Rabbit,” and the studio plans to give the movie a strong awards-season campaign after its October release.

Marvel Studios recently announced plans for a fourth “Thor” film at Comic-Con with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson returning to join Waititi. Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” stars Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell and will bow on Oct. 18.

Waititi is repped by CAA.

