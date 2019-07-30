×

Taika Waititi’s ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Opening Fantastic Fest

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis in the film JOJO RABBIT. Photo by Kimberley French. © 2019 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Kimberley French

Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” has been selected to open the 15th edition of Fantastic Fest on Sept. 19 at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar in Austin, Tex.

The screening will be the U.S. premiere of “Jojo Rabbit,” described as an “anti-hate satire” in which a lonely young boy growing up in World War II Germany finds his world-view turned upside down when he discovers his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. Waititi, the director of “Thor: Ragnarok,” will play the boy’s imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler.

The cast includes Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson. The Fox Searchlight title will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and go into release on Oct. 18.

Fantastic Fest also announced its full lineup, which includes the world premiere of Jim Mickle’s “In the Shadow of the Moor,” a sci-fi film starring Boyd Holbrook as a Philadelphia police officer who must track down a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years, defying all scientific explanation.

Related

The festival will also feature Vincenzo Natali’s “In the Tall Grass,” an adaptation of Stephen King & Joe Hill’s novella, starring Patrick Wilson as one of the unfortunates discovering what horrors hide in the tall grass. Additionally, the lineup includes Brad Anderson’s “Fractured,” starring Sam Worthington as a desperate father trying to find his family at any cost after they mysteriously disappear in a hospital.

“Our fifteenth year is a one-of-a-kind of celebration of the cinema we champion: brilliant and out-there,” said creative director Evrim Ersoy. “It’s a 15-year-long love letter to the wide spectrum of daring, crazy films, filmmakers and audience members whom we host in Austin each September. It’s an ode to the independent spirit of cinema that allows us to showcase the diversity of the world at large and helps us to understand it better!”

Other titles include Takashi Miike’s “First Love,” which screened at the Cannes Film Festival; the US premiere of alumni Quentin Dupieux’s “Deerskin,” starring Jean Dujardin; the US premiere of the Romanian film “The Whistlers,” from director Corneli Porimbiou; the S&M romance “Dogs Don’t Wear Pants”; and Belgian filmmaker’s Peter Van Goethem’s “Night Has Come,” which tells of a dystopian future using only archival footage.

 

More Film

  • Marriage Story by Noah Baumbach, starring

    Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story' Tapped For New York Film Festival Centerpiece Selection

    Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” will be the Centerpiece selection at the 57th New York Film Festival. The news comes just a day after the festival announced that Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” will be its opening night film. Both pictures are being released by Netflix, giving the streaming service two of the most prominent slots for [...]

  • Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis

    Taika Waititi's 'Jojo Rabbit' Opening Fantastic Fest

    Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” has been selected to open the 15th edition of Fantastic Fest on Sept. 19 at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar in Austin, Tex. The screening will be the U.S. premiere of “Jojo Rabbit,” described as an “anti-hate satire” in which a lonely young boy growing up in World War II Germany [...]

  • Melissa Leo

    Melissa Leo, Michael K. Williams Starring in Thriller 'Body Brokers'

    Melissa Leo, Michael K. Williams, Jack Kilmer, Frank Grillo and Alice Englert are starring in the independent crime thriller “Body Brokers.” John Swab is directing from his own script about a multibillion dollar drug and alcohol treatment scheme involving former drug addicts and dealers who become millionaires as fly-by-night “body brokers.” Those brokers then recruit [...]

  • France Aims to Lure Large Productions

    France Aims to Lure Large Productions With Big Studio Expansions

    With Luc Besson’s Cite du Cinema and the Bry-sur-Marne studios both facing uncertain futures, France hopes to lure ambitious productions with a vast new studio complex in Bretigny, on the outskirts of Paris, and with a revamped La Victorine, the historic 100-year-old studio on the French Riviera. Lacking a facility as large as Pinewood in [...]

  • Quentin Tarantino and Sony Tom Rothman

    Why Sony Took a Pricey Bet on Tarantino and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    Despite glowing reviews, A-list movie stars and a singular filmmaker who inspired an across-the-board studio bidding war, Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” still represented a massive creative risk for financier and distributor Sony Pictures. Now it seems a risk well taken, as the studio marks a career-best opening weekend for Tarantino, [...]

  • Ann Sarnoff Warner Bros

    How Warner Bros.' New CEO Ann Sarnoff Is Approaching the Future of Media

    Ann Sarnoff has yet to begin her new job as chairman-CEO of Warner Bros., but she already has deep family ties to the entertainment company. When she made her first visit to the Burbank lot last month, she was touched to find that studio staffers had framed for her a memo her father-in-law, Bill Sarnoff, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad