×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sylvia Miles, Oscar-Nominated for ‘Midnight Cowboy’ and ‘Farewell My Lovely,’ Dies at 94

By and
Sylvia Miles dead
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Actress Sylvia Miles, who was Oscar-nominated for “Midnight Cowboy” and “Farewell, My Lovely,” died Wednesday at her home in New York. Her friends, journalist Michael Musto and actress Geraldine Smith, confirmed her death. She was reportedly 94, although she gave various accounts of her age.

Celebrity journalist Musto, who was about to appear with Smith and Miles in an indie film, said, “She was one of my first celebrity interviews (in the 1970s) and was charismatic and career driven. She’d run up to directors at Studio 54 and say ‘Hire me!’ She was very proud of her two Oscar nominations.”

Smith said “Her family was her New York friends,” and related how she had been excited to get back to acting.

Miles’ first major role came in the 1969 film “Midnight Cowboy” alongside Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman. Despite only appearing on screen for about six minutes, her role as Cass earned her an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress. The award later went to Goldie Hawn for “Cactus Flower.” Her second nomination for the same award came in 1975 for Robert Mitchum and Charlotte Rampling’s noir remake “Farewell, My Lovely.” She played Jessie Halstead Florian in another brief appearance, but Lee Grant took home the award for “Shampoo.”

Related

A fixture on the New York scene for many years, she often appeared on the red carpet in exuberant hats and outfits. The saying “She would attend the opening of an envelope” was said to have been originated by puppeteer Wayland Flowers to describe both her and Andy Warhol, and she famously dumped a plate of food onto critic John Simon’s head after a negative review.

She appeared in landmark counterculture films like the Warhol-Paul Morrissey film “Sunset Boulevard” parody “Heat” and Dennis Hopper’s “The Last Movie.”

After beginning her career on stage and in films in the ’40s and ’50s, the New York actress appeared on the pilot episode of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” as Sally Rogers, the role that later went to Rose Marie for the series.

Miles’ more mainstream roles came in the 1982 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel “Evil Under the Sun” and Oliver Stone’s “Wall Street” in 1987. She played a real estate agent named Dolores in the drama starring Michael Douglas and Charlie Sheen, and reprised the role in 2010’s “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps,” one of her final film appearances. She also played Meryl Streep’s mother in the 1989 comedy “She-Devil.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Film

  • 'Coco' Writer Matthew Aldrich Boards 'Narnia'

    'Coco' Writer Matthew Aldrich to Oversee 'Narnia' Projects for Netflix

    Netflix has hired “Coco” screenwriter Matthew Aldrich to oversee its live-action adaptations of C.S. Lewis’ “The Chronicles of Narnia” book series as films and TV shows. Aldrich will serve as a creative architect on all projects under the deal. He most recently co-wrote “Coco” with Adrian Molina for Disney and Pixar Animation Studios. The film [...]

  • Chasing the Dragon II: Wild Wild

    China's Bona Film Group Lines Up Big Movies Through 2020

    Distributors and producers frequently bemoan the difficulty of understanding fast-moving audience trends in China. Affecting the outcome is the scale of country (some films skew toward northern or southern audiences, other titles play better in provincial towns than in the mega-cities and suburbs) and all are affected by word of mouth driven by ubiquitous social [...]

  • Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and Agent

    'Men in Black: International' Poised to Lead Sluggish Box Office

    The box office is going galactic. Sony’s “Men in Black: International” is expected to earn $30 million when it debuts in 4,200 North American this weekend. That kind of ticket sales would lag significantly below that of its predecessors, but it should still be enough to lead domestic box office charts. “MiB: International,” the fourth [...]

  • Brad Bird Variety Creative Impact Honor

    Brad Bird and Michael Giacchino to Join Speakers at View Conference in Italy

    Writer-director-animator and voice actor Brad Bird, composer Michael Giacchino and Pixar filmmaker Ralph Eggleston have been added to the list of top showbiz industry pros giving keynote addresses at the 2019 View Conference in Turin, Italy in October. It’s a reunion for the trio, who collaborated on Bird’s 2018 blockbuster “Incredibles 2,” with Giacchino writing [...]

  • Paul Walter Hauser

    Paul Walter Hauser to Play Title Character in Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell'

    “I, Tonya” and “Late Night” star Paul Walter Hauser has signed on to star as the title character alongside Sam Rockwell in Clint Eastwood’s next film, “Richard Jewell,” sources tell Variety. The drama is based on Marie Brenner’s article in Vanity Fair chronicling the story of Jewell, a real-life security guard whose world was turned [...]

  • Christy Haubegger

    WarnerMedia Names CAA's Christy Haubegger Chief Inclusion Officer

    WarnerMedia has appointed Christy Haubegger to the position of chief enterprise inclusion officer. Haubegger joins the team from CAA, where she spent 14 years working to increase representation of women and people of color in the content space and within the corporate culture of the agency. She will report directly to WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey, [...]

  • The Tree of Palimpsest

    Annecy Selects Africa as Spotlight Territory in 2020

    The Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival and its Mifa market have selected Africa as the spotlight territory for their 2020 edition, it was announced on Wednesday. In parallel with the French Institute’s Africa 2020 Season, which will highlight France’s renewed partnership with the continent, Annecy will host screenings, meetings, conferences and discussions shining light on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad