Sylvester Stallone to Share First Look at ‘Rambo V’ at Cannes Film Festival

Sylvester Stallone
CREDIT: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

John Rambo himself, Sylvester Stallone, will attend the upcoming Cannes Film Festival to share the first look at “Rambo V: Last Blood.”

The action star will debut exclusive images of his final outing as Rambo during a special screening at the Palais des Festivals on May 24, the second-to-last day of the film festival. “Rambo” fans have been eager for a look at the upcoming finale after the film was conspicuously absent from Lionsgate’s CinemaCon showcase last month.

A video montage at the screening will honor his 50-year career in film and TV, and showcase the world premiere of Ted Kotcheff’s “Rambo: First Blood” in 4K at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. The 1982 action pic marked Stallone’s first outing as Rambo, and the blockbuster franchise went on to include four other entries. The actor wrote or co-wrote all of the action films and directed “Rambo IV” in 2008.

“Rambo V: Last Blood” is helmed by Adrian Grunberg, a director with credits on “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” “Apocalypto” and the Netflix series “Narcos.” In addition to Stallone, the final “Rambo” movie co-stars Paz Vega, Oscar Jaenada, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Joaquín Cosío. “Rambo V: Last Blood” hits theaters on Sept. 20.

