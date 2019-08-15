×

Film News Roundup: SXSW Winner ‘Saint Frances’ Bought by Oscilloscope

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Saint Frances
CREDIT: 'Saint Frances'/SXSW

In today’s film news roundup, SXSW winner “Saint Frances” gets a home, Kyle Chandler gets cast, Jeannine Tang gets promoted and the LA Film School honors its graduates.

ACQUISITION

Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired U.S. rights to SXSW winner “Saint Frances,”  written by and starring Kelly O’Sullivan.

The film premiered at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival and won the Audience Award in the narrative feature competition as well as a special jury recognition for breakthrough voice.

Oscilloscope will release the film in theaters before a roll out to digital platforms. O’Sullivan plays a flailing 34-year-old who lands a much-needed job nannying six-year-old Frances (played by Ramona Edith-Williams), but an unwanted pregnancy introduces an unexpected complication.

The film was produced by James Choi, Pierce Cravens, Ian Keiser, Eddie Linker, and Raphael Nash. Ryan Kampe of Visit Films negotiated the sale on behalf of the filmmakers.

Related

CASTING

Kyle Chandler will star as an astronaut opposite George Clooney and Felicity Jones in Netflix’s post-apocalyptic film project, which Clooney is directing.

The film will follow a lonely scientist in the Arctic (played by Clooney) who discovers a mysterious child in the wake of a catastrophe on Earth. Mark L. Smith, who wrote “The Revenant,” has adapted the script based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s 2016 novel “Good Morning, Midnight.”

Clooney and partner Grant Heslov are producing under their Smokehouse Pictures banner with Anonymous Content and Syndicate. Chandler has also starred in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters and is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. News was first reported by Deadline.

EXECUTIVE PROMOTION

Participant Media has promoted Jeannine Tang to general counsel, overseeing all business and legal affairs.

Tang will report directly to Participant’s chief operating officer Gabriel Brakin. Tang joined Participant in January, 2018 as a senior VP of business and legal affairs and has overseen business and legal affairs for the company’s television slate, including “America to Me” and “When They See Us.”

She has also headed production and financing negotiations on upcoming film projects such as “Just Mercy” and “Slay the Dragon,” and advised on content financing, strategic partnerships, copyright, trademark, human resources, governance and risk management. She formerly worked for The Weinstein Co. and DreamWorks Animation.

FILM SCHOOL HONORS

The Los Angeles Film School will hold its inaugural Spotlight Awards Ceremony honoring graduates to commemorate its 20-year anniversary.

The school will hold a series of events starting on Sept. 16 around its degree programs and culminate with an awards ceremony on Sept. 20.

Honorees are Andrés Borda Zabala, a five-time Grammy-winning audio engineer; Hannah Lux Davis, music, commercial and documentary director;  Kyle Newacheck, who has 80 directing, writing and producing credits including Netflix’s “Murder Mystery”; Brandon Trost, cinematographer on “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and “The Disaster Artist”; and Jordan Wilby, sound effects designer on “Stranger Things.”

DIVERSITY WORKSHOP

The Producers Guild of America has unveiled its Power of Diversity Master Workshop participants, who will take part in an eight-week class on pitching, premise development, film finance, line producing, the writers’ room, representation, distribution and dealmaking.

Participants include Nathan Bennett, “The Camp Beauty Queen”; Samantha Culp, “The Futurists”; Gabriela Gonzalez and Candy Ibarra, “Mentiritas”; Zimran Jacob, “The Queen and the Goddess”; Tricia Lee, “Mpither-Daughter”; Monice Mitchell Simms, “Sacked”; Sade Oyinade and Deshawn Plair, “Better Than I Know Myself”; Diana Romero, “Sold”; Widad Shafakoj, “Caesar”; Justine Wentzell, “Identity Crisis of a Banana; and Delbert Whetter and Jevon Whetter, “Flash Before the Bang.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Adam McKay arrives at the Oscars,

    Adam McKay Promises to Shun Packaging Fees in Future Deals

    Adam McKay, who earned Oscar nominations for producing, directing and writing “Vice,” has pledged that he will shun packaging fees and language in future deals. McKay has been at the center of controversy within the Writers Guild of America West elections following his Aug. 9 assertion that public dissent over guild’s hardline stance on Hollywood [...]

  • California Flag

    California's Proposal to Lure Shoots From Anti-Abortion States Advances

    A proposed California tax credit to attract productions that leave a state that’s implementing fetal heartbeat anti-abortion legislation has cleared a key hurdle in the State Senate. The bill, which would cover five years with a $50 million annual allocation, was approved by Senate Governance and Finance Committee and is now headed to the Fiscal Senate [...]

  • Beyonce-HOMECOMING-Netflix

    Best Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

    There are few better ways to tell a complicated true-life story than a well-made documentary. From Hulu and Netflix’s competing Fyre Festival documentaries, which both capture the mega-disaster of the exclusive event that never happened, to groundbreaking docuseries that rocked the music industry, like Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” and HBO’s “Leaving Neverland,” 2019 has been [...]

  • Jillian Bell and Director Paul Downs

    Why 'Brittany Runs a Marathon' Deserves to Be This Summer's Indie Breakout

    Jillian Bell is a comedic force who steals scenes with a delivery that slides effortlessly between perky and profane. She’s been an unlikely drug dealer in “22 Jump Street,” a shrewd pimp in “Office Christmas Party,” even an aunt who gets attacked by a vampire poodle in “Goosebumps.” What she’s never played, however, is the lead role. “A lot [...]

  • 'Parasite' Trailer Shows Korea's Stark Economic

    New Trailer for Palme d'Or Winner 'Parasite' Shows Korea's Stark Economic Disparity

    The first official trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s Cannes sensation and Palme d’Or winner “Parasite” has arrived. The trailer opens on the black comedy’s central family who live in poverty in a basement apartment, with the father (Kang-ho Song) flicking a bug from his family’s table. He says to leave the windows open as a fumigator [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad