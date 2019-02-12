×
Elisabeth Moss, Brandi Carlile, John Boehner Added as SXSW Speakers

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

The Beastie Boys, Brandi Carlile, Elisabeth Moss, T Bone Burnett and former House Speaker John Boehner have been added as speakers at the SXSW Conference during March 8–17 in Austin, Texas.

Keynotes announced Tuesday include Adam Horovitz and Michael Diamond of the Beastie Boys with Amazon’s Nathan Brackett; investor and author Roger McNamee with Wired editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson; and Recode co-founder and editor-at-large Kara Swisher, in addition to Boehner and Burnett. The conference runs concurrently with the SXSW Film Festival.

Featured speakers include politician Stacey Abrams, David Byrne, Elizabeth Banks, Aidy Bryant, professional wrestler Charlotte Flair, Ethan Hawke, Amber Heard, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Reilly, Nile Rodgers, futurist Brian Solis, Padma Lakshmi, WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon; Gemini president Cameron Winklevoss and CEO Tyler Winklevoss. Carlile and Moss will be paired in a discussion.

“We’re fortunate to bring together a diverse group of creative thinkers and leaders to share their perspectives,” said Hugh Forrest, chief programming officer. “From NASA scientists to entertainment legends Nile Rodgers and T Bone Burnett to influential voices like Stacey Abrams and Kara Swisher, the breadth and depth of programming at this year’s event is what continues to make SXSW unique and indispensable.”

Previously-announced keynotes include Jessica Brillhart (Film), Bozoma Saint John (Convergence), Joseph Lubin (Interactive), Shirley Manson and Lauren Mayberry with Puja Patel (Music), Marti Noxon (Film), Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger with Josh Constine (Interactive), and Olivia Wilde (Film).

Boehner, who was House Speaker from 2011 to 2015,  currently sits on the board of directors of Acreage Holdings, a multi-state cannabis operator. He’ll be joined by Kevin Murphy, chairman and CEO of Acreage Holdings.

