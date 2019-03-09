×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SXSW: Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman Announce Quibi Projects Including ‘Frat Boy Genius’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeffrey Katzenberg speaks at the Austin Convention Center during SXSWThe Next Form of Storytelling: The Future of Technology-Enabled Entertainment, SXSW Festival, Austin, USA - 08 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstoc

Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman have unveiled a slate of short-form projects heading to Quibi, their upcoming video streaming service designed for mobile devices.

The duo, in an opening day panel at SXSW Film, announced a “Thanks a Million” show from Jennifer Lopez’s company about the power of giving; an origin story to complement Telemundo’s drug cartel series “El Señor de los Cielos;” a music competition show produced by Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber’s longtime manager; and “Frat Boy Genius,” based on a Black List script on the rise of Snapchat and its creator, Evan Spiegel.

The session came seven months after Katzenberg and Whitman launched Quibi with a reported $1 billion from investors, including Warner Bros. and Disney. They said Friday that the content will be live in April, 2020, with more than 100 pieces of original content per week.

Katzenberg, who most recently headed DreamWorks Animation, said he’s aiming to make Quibi — which stands for “quick bits” — ubiquitous in the coming years: “Five years from now, we want to come back on this stage and if we were successful, there will have been the era of movies, the era of television and the era of Quibi. What Google is to search, Quibi will be to short form video.”

Related

Whitman, a former top exec with Hewlett Packard and eBay, described her relationship with Katzenberg as one plus one equals five.

“Jeff is a right brain storyteller and I am deeply analytical,” she said. “We’ve learned to work together in a way that is super powerful.”

Katzenberg said Quibi will benefit from the growth of 5G mobile networks and the tendency of younger millennials to shy away from conventional television for entertainment.

The executives were interviewed by NBC News’ Dylan Byers. Whitman, who ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for the California governorship in 2010, admitted that she provoked surprise when she endorsed Hillary Clinton for president in 2016, then added, “On a scale of one to ten in terms of being worried about this country, I’m at like a twelve.”

Katzenberg was asked about recent reports that his longtime friend and former business partner Steven Spielberg had said Netflix movies should not be eligible for Oscars without a significant theatrical run. Katzenberg asserted Friday that Spielberg had not done so.

“I talked to Steven about this yesterday,” Katzenberg said. “He said, ‘I absolutely did not say that.'”

 

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • Jeffrey Katzenberg speaks at the Austin

    SXSW: Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman Announce Quibi Projects Including 'Frat Boy Genius'

    Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman have unveiled a slate of short-form projects heading to Quibi, their upcoming video streaming service designed for mobile devices. The duo, in an opening day panel at SXSW Film, announced a “Thanks a Million” show from Jennifer Lopez’s company about the power of giving; an origin story to complement Telemundo’s [...]

  • Andy Serkis Thomas Brodie-Sangster

    Andy Serkis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster to Star in 'Mouse Guard'

    Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster will star in Fox’s fantasy-action movie “Mouse Guard” with “Maze Runner’s” Wes Ball directing. Fox started development on the movie, based on the “Mouse Guard” graphic novel series, in 2016 with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” writer Gary Whitta on board to pen the adaptation. Matt Reeves, director of [...]

  • 'The Mother Code' Movie in the

    Steven Spielberg's Amblin Developing Sci-Fi Movie 'The Mother Code' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners has acquired the worldwide film rights for the science-fiction novel “The Mother Code,” Variety has learned exclusively. The story, written by Silicon Valley biochemist Carole Stivers, will be published next year. Amy Louise Johnson, who has credits on the Syfy series “Nightflyers,” has been hired to write the script for Amblin. [...]

  • Kat CandlerOprah Winfrey and the cast

    'Queen Sugar' Showrunner Kat Candler to Helm 'Splitfoot' at Fox Searchlight (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kat Candler is set to rewrite and direct Fox Searchlight’s “Splitfoot,” sources tell Variety. The pic is inspired by a 1936 New Yorker article written by journalist and bestselling author Carl Carmer about the first documented haunted house. The story follows a jaded reporter who, after having a disturbing encounter that raises the prospect that [...]

  • Million Dollar Baby

    Lakeshore Entertainment Shops Film Library, Eyes Expansion Into Television (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lakeshore Entertainment has put its film library on the block as it seeks to expand its activities in television. The company quietly began shopping its 300-title library earlier this year. Moelis & Co. is handling the sale process. “Over the past 20 years, Lakeshore has built a top-tier 300-title motion picture library through production and [...]

  • Aretha FranklinNational Portrait Gallery's American Portrait

    Aretha Franklin Biopic 'Respect' Set for Summer 2020

    MGM has set its Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” for an Aug. 14, 2020, release. Stage director Liesl Tommy boarded the film earlier this year. The studio set the project in motion a year ago when it was announced that Jennifer Hudson, who won a supporting actress Oscar for “Dreamgirls,” had been personally selected for the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad