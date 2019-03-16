×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SXSW Audience Awards Show Love for ‘Running With Beto’ and ‘Peanut Butter Falcon’

SXSW Film wrapped up with audience awards for Beto O'Rourke doc 'Running With Beto' and 'Shia LaBeouf' starrer 'Peanut Butter Falcon.'

By
Peter Debruge

Chief Film Critic

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
Running With Beto
CREDIT: SXSW Film Festival

Audiences at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival in Austin, Texas, are famously enthusiastic, cheering for movies with the same kind of bring-down-the-house applause they show bands at the event’s overlapping music fest — so it can be helpful to know which movies they really loved when the 10-day showcase winds to an end and SXSW announces its Audience Awards.

These popular prizes, tallied via ballots at screenings in each category, follow several days after the Grand Jury awards, announced midway through the festival. The SXSW juries selected Josephine Mackerras’ French-language “Alice” in the narrative feature competition and Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts’ Syria-set “For Sama” as the top documentary.

Passholders and the general public clearly also responded to “For Sama,” which won the Audience Award in the same category, while “Running With Beto” — about the Senatorial campaign of local favorite and presidential contender Beto O’Rourke — took the Documentary Spotlight prize.

On the narrative side, director Alex Thompson’s “Saint Frances” —which approaches hot-button subjects such as abortion and gay marriage with empathy and humor — impressed audiences in the competition category. The favorite of the Narrative Spotlight section was “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” which pairs Shia LaBeouf with newcomer Zack Gottsagen, an actor with Down syndrome.

Related

Audience Awards for the Headliners (where studio comedies and horror films such as “Us” and closing-night pick “Pet Sematary” were featured) and the music-centric 24 Beats Per Second categories will be announced on Monday.

2019 SXSW Film Festival Audience Award Winners:

Narrative Feature Competition: “Saint Frances,” directed by Alex Thompson

Documentary Feature Competition: “For Sama,” directed by Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Narrative Spotlight: “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” directed by Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz

Documentary Spotlight: “Running With Beto,” directed by David Modigliano

Visions: “The Garden Left Behind,” directed by Flavio Alves

Midnighters: “Boyz in the Wood,” directed by Ninian Doff

Episodic:  ”Ramy,” directed by Bridget Bedard

Global: “Cachada: The Opportunity,” directed by Marlén Viñayo

Festival Favorites: “Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins ,” directed by Janice Engel

View the full list of winners on the SXSW Film Festival website.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Film

  • Running With Beto

    SXSW Audience Awards Show Love for 'Running With Beto' and 'Peanut Butter Falcon'

    Audiences at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival in Austin, Texas, are famously enthusiastic, cheering for movies with the same kind of bring-down-the-house applause they show bands at the event’s overlapping music fest — so it can be helpful to know which movies they really loved when the 10-day showcase winds to an end [...]

  • Captain Marvel

    Box Office: 'Captain Marvel' Flies Past $200 Million Domestically

    The second frame of Disney-Marvel’s latest MCU installment, “Captain Marvel,” is set to top the box office with an estimated $70 million. The superhero film already pushed past the $200 million mark domestically after taking in $19 million on Friday for a total of about $215 million. It’s also generated $378 million overseas after jolting [...]

  • The Curse of La Llorona

    SXSW Film Review: ‘The Curse of La Llorona’

    Things go bump in the night — and, as an occasional change of pace, in the middle of the afternoon — with a frequency that will neither surprise nor disappoint genre fans throughout “The Curse of La Llorona,” an efficiently formulaic shocker inspired by the centuries-old Mexican legend of the titular bogeywoman. It’s set in [...]

  • Members of the public mourn at

    Peter Jackson: New Zealanders Stand 'United in Our Love' in Wake of Mosque Attacks

    “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson said Saturday that he and his fellow New Zealanders “stand united in our love and support for our fellow Muslim brothers and sisters” in the wake of the devastating terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch that left at least 49 people dead. “New Zealanders are devastated,” Jackson [...]

  • Extra Ordinary

    SXSW Film Review: 'Extra Ordinary'

    A first feature for the writing-directing duo of Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman, whose prior work has encompassed shorts, music videos, and commercials, “Extra Ordinary” is a kind of tea-cosy “Ghostbusters” that’s consistently funny in a pleasingly off-kilter way. The presence of Will Forte as villain should help this Irish comedy (co-produced with Belgium) find [...]

  • Tone-Deaf review

    SXSW Film Review: 'Tone-Deaf'

    Intergenerational conflict is only likely to get worse as Millennials grasp a problem-filled future for which they already blame baby boomers, while boomers hone their dislike of what many perceive as a generation of brats. No doubt many interesting films will riff on that theme. But their number won’t include “Tone-Deaf,” a horror-comedy caricature in [...]

  • Jimi Hendrix in a 1967 image

    SXSW Film Review: 'Show Me the Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall'

    The rock ‘n’ roll excesses of the ’60s and ’70s are etched into legend. We’re now living through a moment when it seems as if we might one day, you know, be pulling Led Zeppelin tracks from streaming sites because of the scandalous nature of the group’s offstage bacchanals. Yet I somehow doubt it. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad