SXSW Audience Awards Show Love for ‘Running With Beto’ and ‘Peanut Butter Falcon’

Audiences at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival in Austin, Texas, are famously enthusiastic, cheering for movies with the same kind of bring-down-the-house applause they show bands at the event’s overlapping music fest — so it can be helpful to know which movies they really loved when the 10-day showcase winds to an end and SXSW announces its Audience Awards.

These popular prizes, tallied via ballots at screenings in each category, follow several days after the Grand Jury awards, announced midway through the festival. The SXSW juries selected Josephine Mackerras’ French-language “Alice” in the narrative feature competition and Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts’ Syria-set “For Sama” as the top documentary.

Passholders and the general public clearly also responded to “For Sama,” which won the Audience Award in the same category, while “Running With Beto” — about the Senatorial campaign of local favorite and presidential contender Beto O’Rourke — took the Documentary Spotlight prize.

On the narrative side, director Alex Thompson’s “Saint Frances” —which approaches hot-button subjects such as abortion and gay marriage with empathy and humor — impressed audiences in the competition category. The favorite of the Narrative Spotlight section was “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” which pairs Shia LaBeouf with newcomer Zack Gottsagen, an actor with Down syndrome.

Related SXSW Film Review: ‘The Curse of La Llorona’ SXSW Film Review: 'Extra Ordinary'

Audience Awards for the Headliners (where studio comedies and horror films such as “Us” and closing-night pick “Pet Sematary” were featured) and the music-centric 24 Beats Per Second categories will be announced on Monday.

2019 SXSW Film Festival Audience Award Winners:

Narrative Feature Competition: “Saint Frances,” directed by Alex Thompson

Documentary Feature Competition: “For Sama,” directed by Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Narrative Spotlight: “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” directed by Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz

Documentary Spotlight: “Running With Beto,” directed by David Modigliano

Visions: “The Garden Left Behind,” directed by Flavio Alves

Midnighters: “Boyz in the Wood,” directed by Ninian Doff

Episodic: ”Ramy,” directed by Bridget Bedard

Global: “Cachada: The Opportunity,” directed by Marlén Viñayo

Festival Favorites: “Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins ,” directed by Janice Engel

View the full list of winners on the SXSW Film Festival website.