Olivia Wilde, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, A$AP Rocky Added to SXSW Conference

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Olivia Wilde, and Henry Winkler have been added as speakers at the South by Southwest Conference.

Wilde, Endeavor exec Bozoma Saint John, and Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger are part of the keynote lineup. Ocasio-Cortez and Winkler are featured speakers, along with A$AP Rocky, Pamela Adlon, Neil Gaiman, Sen. Mazie Hirono, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman, David Crosby, and Cameron Crowe.

“We’ve been fortunate to have Olivia Wilde at SXSW numerous times as an actress and producer, and we’re always impressed by her talent and her intelligence,” said Janet Pierson, the festival’s director of film. “We could not be more excited to have her here as a Film Keynote on the eve of her outstanding directorial debut, ‘Booksmart.'”

Ocasio-Cortez, who won a Congressional seat in New York last year, will be seen in a discussion with Briahna Gray, senior politics editor at the Intercept. Winkler, who recently earned an Emmy for his role as an acting teacher on the HBO series “Barry,” will appear in an acting workshop session.

Previously announced keynotes include Jessica Brillhart (film), Joseph Lubin (interactive), Shirley Manson and Lauren Mayberry (music), Marti Noxon (film), and Kevin Systrom with Josh Constine (interactive).

SXSW Conference programming is organized into 25 tracks divided between interactive, film, music, and convergence. The conference will launch on March 8 in conjunction with the 26th edition of the SXSW Film Festival, which will open with Jordan Peele’s horror-thriller “Us.” The fest will announce the rest of its film lineup on Wednesday.

The conference will include sessions with Jim Bankoff, chairman and CEO of Vox Media, and journalist Soledad O’Brien; Pixar Animation executives Deanna Marsigliese, Josh Holtsclaw, and Paul Abadilla; and Neil Gaiman, author of “Neverwhere,” “Coraline,” “The Graveyard Book,” and “American Gods.”

Katzenberg and Whitman will appear with journalist Dylan Byers. Katzenberg is a co-founder and managing partner of holding company WndrCo. He’s also the founder/chairman of Quibi and Whitman is CEO.

