Film News Roundup: ‘Super Pets’ Movie Moves Back a Year, Avoiding ‘John Wick 4’

In today’s film news roundup, “Super Pets” has moved back to 2022, “Into the Ashes” gets bought and veteran executive David Gale has a new gig.

RELEASE DATE

Warner Bros. has pushed back the release of “DC Super Pets” back a year, avoiding opening against “John Wick 4.”

The studio announced Wednesday that “Super Pets” would be moved from May 21, 2021 to May 22, 2022. Lionsgate had announced earlier this week that it would open “John Wick 4” on the 2021 date following its highly successful opening weekend for “John Wick: Chapter 3.”

“Super Pets,” based on the Cartoon Network shorts, is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine with Patty Hicks as the producer. The characters include Ace the Bat-Hound, Krypto the Super-Dog, and Streaky the Super-Cat.

ACQUISITION

RLJE Films has acquired the action-thriller “Into the Ashes,” starring Luke Grimes, Robert Taylor, James Badge Dale and Frank Grillo.

“Ashes,” written and directed by Aaron Harvey, will be released in theaters and on demand on July 19. Grimes will portray a former criminal who has tried to escape from his past, but has to deal with his former crew taking what he values the most – his wife.

Harvey is a producer with Robert Ogden Barnum, Eric Binns, Daniel Blanc, Jamin O’Brien and David Cade. Mark Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE Films and Barnum negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

EXECUTIVE HIRE

Gunpowder & Sky has appointed executive David Gale as executive vice president of development and production.

Gale most recently served as co-founder and CEO for the military brand We Are The Mighty, and prior to that he served as exec VP of MTV Films, MTVX and MTV New Media. He will report to CEO Van Toffler and his team will develop and produce content from movies to shorts, series and specials across all platforms.

“David and I worked together first at MTV Films, seeking breakthrough young filmmakers and writers like Alexander Payne, Shonda Rhimes, Justin Lin, Jared Hess, Craig Brewer and Rick Famujiya — to name a few — who have all continued to push boundaries in film,” said Toffler.