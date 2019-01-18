×

Sundance: ‘The Tomorrow Man’ Foreign Rights Sell to Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Lithgow Pitch Perfect 3
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has acquired all international rights to “The Tomorrow Man,” a romantic drama with John Lithgow and Blythe Danner, Variety has learned.

The deal is in advance of the film’s world premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at the Sundance Film Festival. It does not include North American rights. Those went to Bleecker Street, which announced the acquisition earlier this week. A spokesperson for Sony declined to comment.

The Tomorrow Man” marks the debut feature of Noble Jones, an up-and-coming filmmaker who also wrote the script. The film centers on Ed Hemsler (Lithgow), a man obsessed with preparing himself for a disaster that never comes, and Ronnie Meisner (Danner), a shopaholic who buys lots of junk she may never use. Together they end up forming an unlikely romantic pair.

“The Tomorrow Man” co-stars Derek Cecil, Katie Aselton, Sophie Thatcher, and Eve Harlow. It was produced by Luke Rivett, Nicolaas Bertelsen, James Schamus, and Tony Lipp. Meridian Entertainment financed the picture.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions was very active at last year’s Sundance, picking up three films: “Searching,” “Leave No Trace,” and “Hearts Beat Loud.” The division releases as many as 40 films a year. They tend to encompass a broad range of genres, including everything from indie fare such as the romantic drama “Disobedience” to big-budget adventure films such as the upcoming “Greyhound,” a World War II movie with Tom Hanks.

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More Film

  • Glass Movie

    Box Office: 'Glass' Breaking for $47 Million Opening Weekend

    M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” is heading for a solid opening of about $47 million at 3,841 North American locations during its first four days, early estimates showed Friday. The performance is slightly below Universal’s forecasts of $50 million for its supernatural thriller, which took in $3.7 million at 3,200 North American sites in Thursday night [...]

  • oscar nominee predictions 2019

    'Roma,' 'A Star Is Born' Poised to Lead Oscar Nominations

    Things got ugly this awards season, enough to give you pause about what might still lie ahead once Oscar nominations are announced next week. “Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy ride,” etc. But as the phase one dust finally begins to settle, what does the landscape look like? On the heels of [...]

  • Oscars Predictions 2018 Illustration

    Academy Awards: Final Oscar Predictions in All Categories

    Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Below are In Contention’s final predictions in all 24 categories. Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” and Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” lead the way with 10 expected nominations apiece, while we forecast eight for Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” and seven each for Damien [...]

  • Zach Barack Spider-Man

    Transgender Actor Zach Barack Joins Sony's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

    Newcomer and transgender actor Zach Barack appears in a ground-breaking supporting role in Sony/Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” sources confirm to Variety. Barack can be seen in the new trailer, which was released on Tuesday. Tom Holland is returning to play Peter Parker, with Zendaya and Marisa Tomei also coming back for the sequel. Jake [...]

  • A Quiet Place Roma Jack Ryan

    'A Quiet Place,' 'Roma,' 'Jack Ryan' Among Golden Reel Nominees for Sound Editing

    The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) announced nominations for its 66th annual Golden Reel Awards Friday. On the film side, “First Man,” Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” “A Quiet Place” and “Roma” led the way with three nominations each. Musical dramas “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “A Star Is Born” received two, as did “The Favourite.” Among broadcast [...]

  • Nick Redman

    Nick Redman, Documentary Filmmaker and Soundtrack Producer, Dies at 63

    Nick Redman, Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker, award-winning soundtrack producer and co-founder of the Twilight Time video label, died Thursday afternoon, Jan. 17, at a Santa Monica Hospital, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 63. He was nominated for an Academy Award as producer of the 1996 documentary “The Wild Bunch: An Album in Montage,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad