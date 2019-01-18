Sundance: ‘The Tomorrow Man’ Foreign Rights Sell to Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has acquired all international rights to “The Tomorrow Man,” a romantic drama with John Lithgow and Blythe Danner, Variety has learned.

The deal is in advance of the film’s world premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at the Sundance Film Festival. It does not include North American rights. Those went to Bleecker Street, which announced the acquisition earlier this week. A spokesperson for Sony declined to comment.

“The Tomorrow Man” marks the debut feature of Noble Jones, an up-and-coming filmmaker who also wrote the script. The film centers on Ed Hemsler (Lithgow), a man obsessed with preparing himself for a disaster that never comes, and Ronnie Meisner (Danner), a shopaholic who buys lots of junk she may never use. Together they end up forming an unlikely romantic pair.

“The Tomorrow Man” co-stars Derek Cecil, Katie Aselton, Sophie Thatcher, and Eve Harlow. It was produced by Luke Rivett, Nicolaas Bertelsen, James Schamus, and Tony Lipp. Meridian Entertainment financed the picture.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions was very active at last year’s Sundance, picking up three films: “Searching,” “Leave No Trace,” and “Hearts Beat Loud.” The division releases as many as 40 films a year. They tend to encompass a broad range of genres, including everything from indie fare such as the romantic drama “Disobedience” to big-budget adventure films such as the upcoming “Greyhound,” a World War II movie with Tom Hanks.