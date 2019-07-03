×

Sundance Film Festival Co-Founder Sentenced to Six Years for Sex Abuse

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sterling Van Wagenen
CREDIT: AP

Sterling Van Wagenen, who co-founded the Sundance Film Festival, has been sentenced to at least six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child.

Judge Robert Griffin delivered the sentence in a Utah court on Tuesday. He said during the proceeding that he hoped the parole board will keep the 72-year-old Van Wagenen in prison longer than the minimum.

Griffin also commended the young victim for reporting that Van Wagenen had touched her on two occasions between 2013 and 2015. Van Wagenen was charged April 2 with sexually abusing a child starting in 2013 when the child was seven years old.

The Sundance Institute issued a statement in April denouncing Van Wagenen and said he has not been connected to the festival since 1993.

Van Wagenen had resigned as a film professor in March from the University of Utah after allegedly admitting in a recording to molesting a minor in 1993, according to the Daily Utah Chronicle. The recording was released to the public by the Truth and Transparency Foundation, which operates the MormonLeaks platform for whistleblowers within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Van Wagenen co-founded Sundance Film Festival with Robert Redford in 1978 as as the Utah/US Film Festival when Van Wagenen was head of Redford’s production company. The festival officially became the Sundance Film Festival in 1991. Van Wagenen produced the 1985 drama “The Trip to Bountiful,” for which Geraldine Page won an Academy Award for best actress.

Popular on Variety

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

More Film

  • Sterling Van Wagenen

    Sundance Film Festival Co-Founder Sentenced to Six Years for Sex Abuse

    Sterling Van Wagenen, who co-founded the Sundance Film Festival, has been sentenced to at least six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child. Judge Robert Griffin delivered the sentence in a Utah court on Tuesday. He said during the proceeding that he hoped the parole board will keep the 72-year-old [...]

  • Fox Studios Lot

    Longtime Fox Marketing Executive James Finn to Exit (EXCLUSIVE)

    Longtime 20th Century Fox marketing and communications executive James Finn is leaving the company in the wake of its sale to the Walt Disney Company. Finn, known for his deep relationships with the media and his general affability, most recently served as head of marketing in the VR and gaming division Fox Next, as well [...]

  • Ann Sarnoff Headshot

    Incoming CEO Ann Sarnoff to Make Rounds at Warner Bros. Next Week (EXCLUSIVE)

    Incoming Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO Ann Sarnoff will sit for a series of introductory meetings on the Warner Bros. lot next week, individuals familiar with the company told Variety. On Monday and Tuesday, Sarnoff will greet heads of numerous divisions like television and film, said the insiders. Though the former BBC executive does not take [...]

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    John Carpenter Looks Back at a Legacy of Scares and What Haunts Him the Most

    John Carpenter’s career in Hollywood was nearly over before it started. In this exclusive one-on-on interview with the horror/sci-fi director, he talks about finding respect later in his career. So much so that the filmmaker was asked to lead a Masterclass at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where he also received the Golden Coach Award, [...]

  • Halle Bailey Little Mermaid

    Disney's Live-Action 'Little Mermaid' Casts Halle Bailey as Ariel

    Chloe x Halle member Halle Bailey is ready to become part of Disney’s world. The R&B singer has been tapped to play Ariel in Disney’s next live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” Although director Rob Marshall has spent the last couple of months meeting with talent, insiders say Bailey has been a clear front runner [...]

  • 'Pigeon’s Milk,' 'The Silhouettes' Win Karlovy

    Karlovy Vary: 'Pigeon’s Milk,' 'The Silhouettes' Win Works-in-Progress Prizes

    Moldovan director Eugen Marian’s debut feature film project “Pigeon’s Milk,” and Iranian filmmaker Afsaneh Salari’s documentary project “The Silhouettes” picked up Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival’s Works in Progress prizes Tuesday. In “Pigeon’s Milk,” a teenager in a remote Moldovan village plans to run away with a friend, but as he plots his revenge against [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad