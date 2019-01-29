Sundance: Apple Takes Jada Pinkett Smith-Produced Drama ‘Hala’

×
Geraldine Viswanathan appears in Hala by Minhal Baig, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Parrish LewisAll photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Tech monolith Apple made its first purchase at the 2019 Sundance film festival, in the coming-of-age drama “Hala.”

The film, from writer-director Minhal Baig and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, sold for an undisclosed amount.

Baig’s project centers on seventeen-year old Hala, navigating the conflicting worlds of her traditional Muslim household and her modern high school.  As she struggles with her identity, she uncovers a secret that could destroy her nuclear family.

Geraldine Viswanathan (“Blockers”) plays the title role. Costars include Purbi Josh, Azad Khan, Gabriel Luna and Anna Chlumsky .

From Endeavor Content and Overbrook Entertainment, “Hala” producers include Clarence Hammond, Jamal Watson and Baig. Jana Babatunde-Bey, Marsha Swinton, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, Ari Lubet and Aaron Carr are executive producers. Endeavor Content co-financed and sold the project. The film is based on a proof-of-concept short Baig made in 2016.

The inclusion rider policy was applied during production of Minhal Baig’s “Hala.” The policy facilitated the hiring of women into many department head positions and 75% of critical below-the-line roles.

