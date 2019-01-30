×
Sundance: Amazon Scores Comedy ‘Brittany Runs a Marathon’ For $14 Million

Matt Donnelly

Amazon has acquired global rights to Jillian Bell’s Sundance charmer “Brittany Runs a Marathon” in a massive $14 million pact.

Paul Downs Colaizzo directed the dramedy from his own script, which sees Bell play a hard-partying millennial who tries to change the course of her life by committing to a major run.

The film premiered Monday afternoon at Park City’s Eccles Theater.  Bidding began almost as soon the lights went up, one potential buyer told Variety. The screening saw big laughs at the top and tears and sniffles later on, as Bell’s titular character grapples with self hatred, several audience members noted. At various points Lionsgate and Netflix were rumored to be circling the film, and Amazon at one point appeared to lose interest as the price rose.

But the streaming service has been particularly aggressive at this year’s festival, shelling out $13 million for U.S. rights to “Late Night,” a Mindy Kaling comedy, and ponying up $14 million for most worldwide rights to “The Report,” a political thriller with Adam Driver that generated some Oscar buzz.

Tobey Maguire, Matthew Plouffe and Margot Hand produced the film. Richard Weinberg, Bell and Colaizzo served as executive producers.

More to come…

