Sun Valley Guest List Includes Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, Bob Iger, Shari Redstone (EXCLUSIVE)

Tim Cook, Lachlan Murdoch, Shari Redstone, Brian Roberts, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bob Iger are among the media and technology moguls who will be touching down in Sun Valley, Idaho in July for Allen & Co.’s annual media conference.

The invite-only confab is a chance for the one-percent of the one-percent to break out their windbreakers and jeans and give the power suits a rest while biking and hiking in alpine splendor. It’s also historically been the locus of deal-making. Comcast’s purchase of NBC/Universal, the Washington Post’s sale to Jeff Bezos, and Disney’s pact for Capital Cities/ABC were all hatched at Sun Valley. The conference was also the birthplace of some less successful mergers, namely AOL’s disastrous marriage to Time Warner.

In recent years, as technology and streaming have upended the traditional entertainment business, the biggest stars at Sun Valley have hailed from Silicon Valley. The contingent will include Dell Technologies chief Michael Dell, Airbnb co-founder Brian Chesky, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, Palantir CEO Alex Karp, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and CBS Interactive CEO Jim Lanzone.

There’s still a big contingent from the worlds of television and movies. From Hollywood and its environs there’s Imagine Entertainment co-founder Brian Grazer, CAA super-agent Bryan Lourd, MPAA chief Charlie Rivkin, NBCUniversal vice-chairman Ron Meyer, and Kevin Mayer, the Disney executive overseeing the company’s direct-to-consumer push.

Also getting the golden ticket are Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee Chairman Casey Wasserman, Berkshire Hathaway guru Warren Buffett, Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries, Softbank CEO Masa Son, restaurateur and father of Shake Shack Danny Meyer, and investor Peter Thiel.

From the world of politics there are former CIA director David Petraeus, former U.S. Senator Sam Nunn, and former L.A. mayor Richard Riordan. The sports business is represented by PGA tour commissioner Jay Monahan, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher, and Buffalo Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula.

Most reporters are kept out of the event, but a few bold-faced names do get permitted behind the velvet rope. This year, that includes CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Van Jones, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, NBC’s Tom Brokaw, New Yorker writer Evan Osnos, and CNBC and New York Times reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin.

The guest list is littered with familiar names and returnees. But some moguls have found themselves without a pass to the event. Former CBS chief Les Moonves was a regular at Sun Valley, but he won’t be back this year. Moonves was ousted from the television company last year in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. Former Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO Kevin Tsujihara also routinely attended Sun Valley. He’s off the guest list and out of his gig at Warner Bros. after being forced out amid reports that he used his position to get auditions for an actress with whom he was having an affair.

Other regulars such as Netflix chief Reed Hastings and Rupert Murdoch were not on the guest list obtained by Variety. James Murdoch, who left the family business after Disney purchased much of 21st Century Fox, is on the list.

Sun Valley isn’t just about deal-making. Guests attend panels from leaders in politics, sports, non-profits, and other sectors that grapple with everything from global warming to school reform. These all take place behind closed-doors, but photographers line the resort hoping to get snapshots of moguls as they walk back and forth between their hotel rooms and the conference center.

Being on the guest list doesn’t mean the mogul or media icon in question will actually show up. Jerry Seinfeld made the cut one year, but never bothered to take in the Idaho sunshine.