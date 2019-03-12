‘Sully’ Writer and Producer Team on Thriller ‘Snow Dragon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Sully” writer Todd Komarnicki has been tapped to write the international action thriller “Snow Dragon,” reuniting him with “Sully” producer Allyn Stewart.

Development is being financed through a joint partnership between Xinhua Pictures, Shune River and producers Stewart and John Benitz. For Xinhua Pictures, Zhang Xiao Hong will produce. Gao Cheng Sheng will co-produce and Han Sanping will serve as creative advisor. Komarnicki will executive produce.

The pic is the untold true story of a Chinese ice-breaker on a scientific expedition that heroically rescued a group of 74 Australian, British, and Russian nationals on a chartered Russian vessel, which had become trapped in Antarctic ice. When Snow Dragon received the distress call, it changed course immediately, powering through a cyclone and deadly winter conditions to the trapped ship. In an impossible race against the clock, the ship’s crew risked their own lives to save the passengers, who were between the ages of 12 and 78, as fast-moving icebergs came closer to sinking the stranded vessel.

Komarnicki’s other credits include “Perfect Stranger” and “The Professor and the Madman,” which bows this spring. Stewart recently produced “Trial by Fire,” starring Jack O’Connell, and executive produced “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” in 2014.

Komarnicki is repped by CAA represented and attorney Darren Trattner.