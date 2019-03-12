×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sully’ Writer and Producer Team on Thriller ‘Snow Dragon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/REX/Shutterstock

Sully” writer Todd Komarnicki has been tapped to write the international action thriller “Snow Dragon,” reuniting him with “Sully” producer Allyn Stewart.

Development is being financed through a joint partnership between Xinhua Pictures, Shune River and producers Stewart and John Benitz. For Xinhua Pictures, Zhang Xiao Hong will produce. Gao Cheng Sheng will co-produce and Han Sanping will serve as creative advisor. Komarnicki will executive produce.

The pic is the untold true story of a Chinese ice-breaker on a scientific expedition that heroically rescued a group of 74 Australian, British, and Russian nationals on a chartered Russian vessel, which had become trapped in Antarctic ice. When Snow Dragon received the distress call, it changed course immediately, powering through a cyclone and deadly winter conditions to the trapped ship. In an impossible race against the clock, the ship’s crew risked their own lives to save the passengers, who were between the ages of 12 and 78, as fast-moving icebergs came closer to sinking the stranded vessel.

Komarnicki’s other credits include “Perfect Stranger” and “The Professor and the Madman,” which bows this spring. Stewart recently produced “Trial by Fire,” starring Jack O’Connell, and executive produced “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” in 2014.

Komarnicki is repped by CAA represented and attorney Darren Trattner.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf On Playing The Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Film

  • 'Sully' Writer and Producer Team on

    'Sully' Writer and Producer Team on Thriller 'Snow Dragon' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Sully” writer Todd Komarnicki has been tapped to write the international action thriller “Snow Dragon,” reuniting him with “Sully” producer Allyn Stewart. Development is being financed through a joint partnership between Xinhua Pictures, Shune River and producers Stewart and John Benitz. For Xinhua Pictures, Zhang Xiao Hong will produce. Gao Cheng Sheng will co-produce and [...]

  • MoviePass app

    MoviePass Lost More Money in 2018 Than Originally Reported

    In another blow to MoviePass, the subscription service’s parent company has been forced to revise its financial disclosures and to acknowledge that its losses were more significant than it initially reported. Helios & Matheson, the service’s owner, said it had net losses of $146.7 million over the quarter ending in September of 2018 as opposed [...]

  • Sid Sheinberg Remembered

    Sid Sheinberg's Former Colleague Remembers His Loyalty and LGBTQ Activism

    Skip Paul served as a senior executive at MCA under Sid Sheinberg and Lew Wasserman from 1985 to 1995. Paul is currently a senior adviser at Centerview Partners. He pays tribute to Sheinberg, his mentor and dear friend, who died March 7 at age 84. I first met Sid Sheinberg when I was sitting across [...]

  • Chinese actor Xu Zheng holds his

    Chinese Star Xu Zheng to Earn More Than Half the $32 Million Budget of His New Film

    China’s film production sector might be facing a financial and governmental squeeze at the moment, but not multi-talented Chinese star Xu Zheng. Xu is guaranteed a payday of some $17.5 million (RMB117 million) on his current project, “Lost in Russia,” which amounts to more than half the film’s gross production budget. “Lost in Russia,” which [...]

  • Megan Ellison Annapurna Financial Problems

    Can Megan Ellison Reverse Course on Annapurna's Financial Troubles?

    A throng of Hollywood elite in a tent on the freezing beach gave a standing ovation when “If Beale Street Could Talk” won the best feature prize at the Independent Spirit Awards in February. Barry Jenkins also took directing honors for the film, an adaptation of James Baldwin’s classic novel that was produced by Annapurna and [...]

  • 'Breathe' Review: A Mother's Fears Propel

    Miami Film Review: 'Breathe'

    After receiving a call at work that her son has suffered a severe playground accident, a cash-strapped single mother in Sante Fe, Argentina, criss-crosses an unsympathetic city in search of the hospital where he’s been taken, all the while trying to keep her own surging asthma attack under control. A trim, taut second feature from [...]

  • 'Aladdin' Trailer Spotlights Will Smith's Genie

    Disney's 'Aladdin' Trailer Spotlights Will Smith's Genie

    You ain’t never had a friend like Will Smith’s Genie. That is, unless you have a friend who can turn you into a prince. In the first full-length trailer for Disney’s “Aladdin,” Mena Massoud’s street urchin uses one of his three wishes from the Genie’s magical lamp to become royalty. Before granting his request, Smith’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad