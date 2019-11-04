×

Elizabeth Gilbert's 'City of Girls' Film Adaptation in Works From Producer Sue Kroll

Brent Lang

Sue Kroll will produce a film adaptation of Elizabeth Gilbert’s best-selling novel, “City of Girls.”

Warner Bros. Pictures acquired the big-screen rights to the book, which Kroll will produce through her Kroll & Co. Entertainment banner. Emmy-nominated writer Michelle Ashford (“Masters of Sex”) will pen the screenplay.

“City of Girls” unspools in 1940s NYC, following artists, showgirls, and theater barons while charting one young woman’s journey of self discovery. The novel hit shelves last summer, becoming a major publishing hit. It is Gilbert’s second book to be adapted for the screen, following the 2010 Julia Roberts vehicle “Eat Pray Love.” Gilbert’s GQ article about her time as a bartender inspired the 2000 film “Coyote Ugly.”

“I completely fell in love with Elizabeth Gilbert’s ’City of Girls,'” Kroll said in a statement. ”She created an original, joyful and incredible world of daring characters so vividly painted that you genuinely feel the aspirations, thrill and seduction of living in New York City in that era.”

Kroll, the former president of worldwide marketing and distribution at Warner Bros., has been an active producer since stepping down from her post in 2018. Her credits include the Oscar-nominated “A Star is Born,” “The Goldfinch,” and the upcoming comic-book adventure “Birds of Prey.”

Gilbert is represented by Sarah Chalfant at the Wylie Agency and Kassie Evashevski at Anonymous Content.

“I’m thrilled to be working with the inimitable Sue Kroll and the brilliant Michelle Ashford on the adaptation of my novel,” Gilbert said in a statement. “More than any book I’ve ever written, ‘City of Girls’ always felt like it wanted to be a movie. The entire time I was writing the novel, I was picturing it on the big screen. Something about the glittering and glamorous sex-appeal of the New York City theater world in the 1940s just demands to be brought to life in the most vivid and shining way. The fact that this will be a female-led production makes me happier still, because ‘City of Girls’ was always meant to be a story for women, and about women.”

