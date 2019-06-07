×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sue Fleishman Departing Amblin Partners

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amblin Partners Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amblin Partners

Sue Fleishman, head of communications for Amblin Partners, has left the company after a five-year run. She will return to her own independent consulting company, September Media, Amblin said in a press release.

Fleishman joined Amblin, Steven Spielberg’s production company, after stints running communications at Warner Bros. and Universal Studios.

In a statement Fleishman called the experience at Amblin “memorable and rewarding.” Amblin will be a client of September Media.

“I am grateful to my Amblin colleagues for the experience,” Fleishman said in a statement. “[Amblin Partners president and co-CEO] Jeff Small and I have been discussing my desire to return to consulting for some time, and it’s now time to reconnect with the work that I love.”

“It is bittersweet to say ‘goodbye’ to Sue, who has been an invaluable adviser and strategist during her tenure, first as a consultant and then at the helm of our communications team,” Small said in a statement. “We thank her for her immeasurable contributions and look forward to continuing our work together.”

Amblin will start a search to replace Fleishman. The company’s upcoming film releases include Sam Mendes’ World War I drama “1917” and “BIOS” a sci-fi drama with Tom Hanks.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

More Film

  • MINIMUM USAGE FEE £35. Please call

    Newsweek Sets Plans to Form Film and Distribution Unit

    Newsweek Magazine intends to start Newsweek Studios, a film and distribution company that will focus on newsworthy and documentary content from filmmakers around the world. Pierce Cravens, a producer and actor, will lead the operation and has been named president. “We’re interested in acquiring and developing projects from emerging and established filmmakers. Our mandate includes [...]

  • Jaume Collet-Serra to Direct DC's 'Black

    Jaume Collet-Serra Eyed to Direct DC's 'Black Adam' Starring Dwayne Johnson

    “Jungle Cruise” director Jaume Collet-Serra and Dwayne Johnson are reuniting for Johnson’s first foray into the comic-book world. Sources tell Variety that Collet-Serra is in negotiations to direct Johnson in the New Line film “Black Adam,” based on the DC Comics character. According to insiders, the film is a priority for the studio following the [...]

  • John Singleton

    Sony Pictures Renames Theater in Honor of John Singleton

    Sony Pictures Entertainment has renamed one of its theaters the John Singleton Theater in honor of the Academy and Emmy Award-nominated director, screenwriter, and producer who died in April. “We are so pleased that Sony Pictures will be honoring our father in this way,” said Justice and Maasai Singleton. “It is such a fitting tribute [...]

  • DF-10571 - Sophie Turner stars as

    Box Office: 'Dark Phoenix' Takes Off With $5 Million on Thursday Night

    “Dark Phoenix,” the film that closes out the current X-Men franchise, opened with $5 million in ticket sales Thursday night. The 12th installment of the series and the first to be distributed by Disney is expected to have an opening weekend of $40 million to $50 million. The Thursday night numbers, while solid, come in [...]

  • Winston Duke

    Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgård to Star in Supernatural Film 'Nine Days'

    Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong, David Rysdahl and Bill Skarsgård will star in the supernatural film “Nine Days,” the feature debut from director Edson Oda. Duke will play a recluse living in an otherworldly home who interviews human souls for the privilege of being born. Beetz, Wong, Rysdahl and Skarsgård will play the interviewees. [...]

  • 'The Lavender Scare' Review: An Essential

    Film Review: 'The Lavender Scare'

    When fear and paranoia get their hooks into a society, they can invade people’s minds in revealing metaphorical ways. Donald Trump, in his rise to the presidency, stoked fear and hostility toward immigrants, and also churned up racism against African-Americans. As monumental — and hideous — as both those hatreds are, you can argue that [...]

  • Lorraine Toussaint First Time in Variety

    'Village' Star Lorraine Toussaint Played Lady Macbeth Right After Graduation

    Directly after graduating from Juilliard in 1982, Lorraine Toussaint began rehearsals for her first paid acting gig, as Lady Macbeth in Shakespeare & Company’s production of “Macbeth.” After eight years of classical theater training, the Trinidad-born, New York-raised performer found herself among seasoned professionals like Kristin Linklater and Tim Saukiavicus, who mentored her as she [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad