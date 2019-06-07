Sue Fleishman Departing Amblin Partners

Sue Fleishman, head of communications for Amblin Partners, has left the company after a five-year run. She will return to her own independent consulting company, September Media, Amblin said in a press release.

Fleishman joined Amblin, Steven Spielberg’s production company, after stints running communications at Warner Bros. and Universal Studios.

In a statement Fleishman called the experience at Amblin “memorable and rewarding.” Amblin will be a client of September Media.

“I am grateful to my Amblin colleagues for the experience,” Fleishman said in a statement. “[Amblin Partners president and co-CEO] Jeff Small and I have been discussing my desire to return to consulting for some time, and it’s now time to reconnect with the work that I love.”

“It is bittersweet to say ‘goodbye’ to Sue, who has been an invaluable adviser and strategist during her tenure, first as a consultant and then at the helm of our communications team,” Small said in a statement. “We thank her for her immeasurable contributions and look forward to continuing our work together.”

Amblin will start a search to replace Fleishman. The company’s upcoming film releases include Sam Mendes’ World War I drama “1917” and “BIOS” a sci-fi drama with Tom Hanks.