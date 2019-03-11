×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

STX’s David Kosse to Head Netflix’s New International Film Division

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Kosse STX
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

David Kosse, the head of London-based STXinternational, has been hired by Netflix to lead its new international film division.

The former boss of Film4, Kosse will assume the title of vice president for international film at Netflix and will oversee all international production and acquisition for the company, focusing particularly significant non-English-language films. The streaming giant is currently basking in the multiple-Oscar success of Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.”

Kosse’s departure from STXinternational for Netflix had been rumored in recent days. He joined STX Ent. in 2016 after less than two years at Film4.

In Netflix’s London office, Kosse will be joined by Teresa Moneo, formerly of Focus Features and Ola Films, who takes on the role of director of international film, and Funa Maduka, who will serve as director of international film and acquisitions.

Kosse will report to Universal alum Scott Stuber. “David has spent his career launching and building international film divisions,” Stuber said in a statement. “With the majority of our audience outside the US, it’s the right time for us to be building our international film presence. Having worked with David for years at Universal, I know there’s no one better suited for this role.”

“By making international content available globally on such a large scale, Netflix is shattering cultural boundaries in a way no other company has,” Kosse said.  “And what a team to do it with.”

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

More Film

  • David Kosse STX

    STX's David Kosse to Head Netflix's New International Film Division

    David Kosse, the head of London-based STXinternational, has been hired by Netflix to lead its new international film division. The former boss of Film4, Kosse will assume the title of vice president for international film at Netflix and will head up the company’s efforts all international production and acquisition, focusing particularly significant non-English-language films. The [...]

  • Lil Peep Was in Talks For

    Lil Peep Was in Talks For Movie Role Before Fatal Overdose

    Lil Peep, the SoundCloud sensation turned genre-blending rap star, was exploring a film career before his death in 2017. At the SXSW premiere of the Terrence Malick-produced documentary “Everybody’s Everything,” about the rapper’s rise and untimely end, filmmakers told Variety that Peep was being pursued to take on his first movie role. Sebastian Jones, a [...]

  • The Highwaymen

    SXSW Film Review: ‘The Highwaymen’

    Arriving more than a half-century after Arthur Penn’s violent folk-ballad “Bonnie and Clyde” tapped into the zeitgeist and caught lightning in a bottle by portraying the Depression-era gangster couple in a manner that recast them as anti-establishment rebels, “The Highwaymen” aims to set the record straight with a respectfully celebratory depiction of the two lawmen [...]

  • The Art of Self-Defense

    SXSW Film Review: 'The Art of Self-Defense'

    Casey Davies may be the least macho man you’ve ever met. When Casey Davies answers the phone, he is seldom surprised when the caller asks, “May I speak with Ms. Casey Davies?” Callers often assume that Casey Davies is a woman because Casey Davies is a woman’s name. When Casey Davies goes to work, his [...]

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates, Kevin Costner Praise Theater Experience Amid Netflix Awards Debate (Watch)

    The debate taking place in Hollywood about whether Netflix and other streamers should receive awards consideration for their films has made its way to Austin, Tex. for the South by Southwest festival. At the premiere of “The Highwaymen” on Sunday, stars Kevin Costner and Kathy Bates had some thoughts on the merits of theatrical releases [...]

  • FICG Encuentro 2019 Highlights Family, Taboos

    Family, Taboos, Female Filmmakers Highlight Guadalajara Co-Production Meeting

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico — The 15th Guadalajara Festival co-production Meeting for feature film projects are taking place this week in the Jalisco capital, running March 8-14. The 2019 Meeting sees the biggest presence  in terms of gender diversity in the competition’s history. Among directors and producers participating this year, more than 45% are women. “That wasn’t an [...]

  • 'Who Let The Dogs Out' Doc

    'Who Let The Dogs Out?' Doc Offers Fascinating Look at the Origin of the Baha Men Hit

    “Who Let The Dogs Out,” the turn-of-the-millennium-era Grammy-winning Baha Men hit, has eclipsed kitsch to become a stadium anthem. And thanks to its peculiar origin story — the hook dates back to 1959 and the song’s ownership is a copyright maze — it’s now the subject of a documentary film, which held its world premiere [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad