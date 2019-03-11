STX’s David Kosse to Head Netflix’s New International Film Division

David Kosse, the head of London-based STXinternational, has been hired by Netflix to lead its new international film division.

The former boss of Film4, Kosse will assume the title of vice president for international film at Netflix and will oversee all international production and acquisition for the company, focusing particularly significant non-English-language films. The streaming giant is currently basking in the multiple-Oscar success of Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.”

Kosse’s departure from STXinternational for Netflix had been rumored in recent days. He joined STX Ent. in 2016 after less than two years at Film4.

In Netflix’s London office, Kosse will be joined by Teresa Moneo, formerly of Focus Features and Ola Films, who takes on the role of director of international film, and Funa Maduka, who will serve as director of international film and acquisitions.

Kosse will report to Universal alum Scott Stuber. “David has spent his career launching and building international film divisions,” Stuber said in a statement. “With the majority of our audience outside the US, it’s the right time for us to be building our international film presence. Having worked with David for years at Universal, I know there’s no one better suited for this role.”

“By making international content available globally on such a large scale, Netflix is shattering cultural boundaries in a way no other company has,” Kosse said. “And what a team to do it with.”