STX Ups Two, U.K. Boss Exiting in International Rejig

Andy Leyshon is leaving STX Entertainment and Llewellyn Radley and Rhiannon Harries have been handed new roles in a rejig announced Wednesday. Radley and Harries will report to John Friedberg, who has just taken the helm at international following David Kosse’s departure for Netflix.

Leyshon will exit as managing director, U.K., at the end of the month. Radley is upped to MD for the U.K. and will also be EVP, international. Harries is elevated to COO, international.

Radley, who joined STX from eOne in 2017, will oversee direct distribution operations in the U.K. and Ireland and will continue to be involved in the broader international business, including acquisitions. Harries will manage international business strategy, including all international finance and operations, to ensure that STX maximizes the value of its international film slate. She joined STX last year from AMC Networks.

“Llewellyn and Rhiannon are responsible for so much of what has propelled STX’s international film division forward into a full-fledged international distribution company,” Friedberg said. “Their expertise and energy will be a tremendous advantage for us as we continue to grow our film slate, and I look forward to working hand-in hand with them as we begin this next phase of our international strategy.”

Friedberg also addressed former Universal Pictures exec Leyshon’s imminent departure. “Andy has been an invaluable asset to the international group and has played a vital role in establishing the STX U.K. team and business,” he said. “We deeply appreciate his contribution and wish him much success in his future endeavors.”