×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

STX Taps John Friedberg to Lead International Film Division

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All

John Friedberg has been tapped as president of STX’s international division for films, the company announced Monday. His promotion comes after David Kosse, the executive who STX tapped in 2016 to oversee its oversea efforts, was poached by Netflix.

Friedberg previously served as the company’s president of international sales since 2015. He will now oversee the the company’s worldwide acquisition efforts and will run its theatrical distribution business in the UK and Ireland. Friedberg will report to STX chief operating officer Thomas McGrath and will be based out of the company’s London office, which will continue to serve as headquarters for international sales and marketing.

STX’s upcoming films include “Uglydolls,” an animated movie about the popular plush toys,” as well as “17 Bridges,” a crime thriller with Sienna Miller and Chadwick Boseman, and “The Boy 2,” a sequel to the 2016 horror hit. Since it was founded in 2014 as a challenger to Hollywood’s six major studios, STX has had mixed results. The company intended to release films more cost-efficiently and with a greater focus on innovative ways of marketing. That worked in the case of “Bad Moms,” a raunchy comedy that was a summer box office hit when it opened in 2016, but it didn’t pay off with the flops such as the Melissa McCarthy comedy “The Happytime Murders” or the Mark Wahlberg thriller “Mile 22.”

Kosse will assume the title of VP for international film at Netflix and will oversee all international production and acquisition for the company, focusing particularly on significant non-English-language films. Before joining STX, Kosse oversaw Film4.

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

More Film

  • ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’ To World Premiere

    Warner Bros.’ ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’ to Bow at 2019 Annecy Festival

    Bugs, Daffy, Porky and the lot are headed to the French-Swiss border where they will open the 2019 Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival, in what the festival has announced as the world premiere of new episodes of the rebooted franchise titled “Looney Tunes Cartoons.” They will screen ahead of the previously announced opening film “Playmobil: [...]

  • The Ballad Of Yaya

    ‘Yaya,’ ‘Anne Frank,’ ‘Musketeers’ Catch Investors Attention at Cartoon Movie

    “The Ballad of Yaya,” “Where is Anne Frank?” and “Musketeers of the Tsar” proved the most-attended of industry presentations among 66 feature projects pitched at this year Cartoon Movie, Europe’s top animated feature co-production forum which ran at the French port city of Bordeaux over March 5-7. A production of Blue Spirit Productions, the company [...]

  • A still from Pahokee by Ivete

    Film Review: 'Pahokee'

    Steeped in the smell of tacos and burning sugar cane, the sights and sounds of Pahokee, Florida, are portrayed with humid specificity in Ivete Lucas and Patrick Bresnan’s documentary — yet its story will be entirely familiar to anyone who is, or was, a small-town teenager yearning for a bigger pond. Taking the form of [...]

  • STX Taps John Friedberg to Lead

    STX Taps John Friedberg to Lead International Film Division

    John Friedberg has been tapped as president of STX’s international division for films, the company announced Monday. His promotion comes after David Kosse, the executive who STX tapped in 2016 to oversee its oversea efforts, was poached by Netflix. Friedberg previously served as the company’s president of international sales since 2015. He will now oversee [...]

  • James Bond Spectre

    MGM, NBCUniversal Strike New Nordic Film and TV Deals With NENT

    Nordic TV player NENT has inked new deals with MGM and NBCUniversal that guarantee it a raft of their content for its Viasat and Viaplay services. The MGM deal covers the James Bond catalogue as well as the upcoming “Bond 25,” and also gives NENT local rights to the studio’s upcoming TV series “Perpetual Grace” [...]

  • Imcine’s Maria Novaro Targets Regional Reach,

    Imcine’s Maria Novaro Pushes for Regional Outreach, Distribution, Training

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico — She’s only been on the job for two months and a half but new Mexican Film Institute (Imcine) head Maria Novaro feels she’s been on the job for much longer. She has hit the ground running, spurred on by Mexico’s new left-wing president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) who told his team [...]

  • Amber Tamblyn

    Amber Tamblyn on Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and Comparing Susan Collins to Soon-Yi

    Amber Tamblyn, the star of “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” films and “Joan of Arcadia,” has moved away from acting in recent years and toward activism. She was deeply involved in Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and was one of the founders of Time’s Up, a non-profit organization that was formed in 2018 to combat [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad