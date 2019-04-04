STXfilms Buys Animated ‘Playmobil: The Movie’ for North America

STXfilms has partnered with ON Animation Studios to acquire domestic distribution for the upcoming animated “Playmobil: The Movie,” based on the German toyline.

The voice cast includes Daniel Radcliffe, Meghan Trainor, Kenan Thompson, Adam Lambert, Jim Gaffigan, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Gabriel Bateman. The movie is an ON Animation production. Producers are Aton Soumache, Dimitri Rassam, Alexis Vonarb, Axel Von Maydell, and Moritz Borman.

“Playmobil” is directed by Disney veteran Lino DiSalvo, who served as head of animation on “Frozen” and as animation supervisor on “Tangled” and “Bolt.” The script is written by Blaise Hemingway, Greg Erb, and Jason Oremland. The film opens in theaters worldwide this year.

Playmobil toys are produced by the Brandstätter Group in Germany. A wide range of accessories, buildings, vehicles, and animals are also part of the Playmobil line with over 2.9 billion figurines produced in more than 100 countries.

Open Road Films acquired U.S. distribution rights to “Playmobil” in 2016. Open Road subsequently became part of Donald Tang’s Global Road, which filed for bankruptcy last year and was purchased by Raven Capital Management. Raven completed its acquisition in February.

The story follows Taylor-Joy’s character tracking down her younger brother when he unexpectedly disappears into the animated Playmobil universe.

“’Playmobil: The Movie’ is an action-packed animated adventure led by a fantastic cast and the inimitable Lino DiSalvo,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms. “We’re thrilled to partner with On Animation Studios on this fun and original project, and look forward bringing a fresh take on the iconic Playmobil toy to the big screen for audiences across the U.S.”